BWF World Championships 2021: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth in action on Day 3

BWF World Championship 2021: PV Sindhu will face 26-year-old Martina Repiská. 
BWF World Championships 2021: PV Sindhu will be in action on Day 3(ANI/File Photo)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

BWF World Championship 2021 Day 3 schedule: Reigning world champion PV Sindhu will be in action for the first time in the ongoing BWF World Championship in Huelva, Spain on Day 3. Being a seeded player, the two-time Olympic medalist got a bye in the opening round and will now face 26-year-old Martina Repiská.  

Apart from Sindhu, six more Indians will be seen in action with the mixed-double pair of Saurabh Sharma and Anoushka Parikh kicking-off the India's charge on the third day. 

Kidambi Srikanth, who won his first game against Spain's Pablo Abian in straight sets, will look to carry forward the momentum as he takes on China's Li Shifeng in the second round.

BWF World Championship 2021 Day 3: Indians in action

Mixed doubles: Saurabh Sharma and Anoushka Parikh vs Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing 

Men's singles: Lakshya Sen vs Kenta Nishimoto 

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Lee Jhe-huei and Yang Po-hsuan 

Men's singles: Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shifeng 

Women's singles: PV Sindhu vs Martina Repiská 

Meanwhile, Indian shuttler HS Prannoy notched a fighting win on Monday. Playing at Court 3, Prannoy defeated Hong Kong's NG Ka Long Angus 13-21, 21-18, 21-19 in a match that lasted for 71 minutes.  

 

