India Open 2024 Final Live Updates: Satwik-Chirag slip up in 2nd game, trail by 10 points

India Open 2024 Final Live Updates: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were a pair of whom great things were expected an few years back and now, they seem to have reached that stage where that potential is being fulfilled. They are favourites to clinch the India Open Super 750 title ...Read More and will draw the biggest cheers when they enter the arena at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

They claimed three World Tour titles, an Asian Games gold and the Asian Championships title and also became the first Indian doubles pair to rise to the top of the world rankings. They started this year by reaching the final of the Malaysia Open, where they lost to Chinese top seeds Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang. Today, they face Korean reigning world champions Kang Min-Hyuk and Seo Seung-Jae.

Satwik and Chirag have hit top form in the Olympic year and a win today will be a major boost for them in the run-up to Paris. At a time when Sindhu is fighting the biggest slump of her career and the men's singles category is more of a HS Prannoy show, expectations from Satwik and Chirag have soared. The challenge will be to maintain this hot streak amid all the noise around them. The pair won the tournament in 2022 but had to withdraw midway last year because of Satwik's injury.