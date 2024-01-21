India Open 2024 Final Live Updates: Satwik-Chirag slip up in 2nd game, trail by 10 points
India Open 2024 Final Live Updates: Follow live score and updates of the India Open final as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vie for the title.
India Open 2024 Final Live Updates: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were a pair of whom great things were expected an few years back and now, they seem to have reached that stage where that potential is being fulfilled. They are favourites to clinch the India Open Super 750 title ...Read More and will draw the biggest cheers when they enter the arena at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.
They claimed three World Tour titles, an Asian Games gold and the Asian Championships title and also became the first Indian doubles pair to rise to the top of the world rankings. They started this year by reaching the final of the Malaysia Open, where they lost to Chinese top seeds Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang. Today, they face Korean reigning world champions Kang Min-Hyuk and Seo Seung-Jae.
Satwik and Chirag have hit top form in the Olympic year and a win today will be a major boost for them in the run-up to Paris. At a time when Sindhu is fighting the biggest slump of her career and the men's singles category is more of a HS Prannoy show, expectations from Satwik and Chirag have soared. The challenge will be to maintain this hot streak amid all the noise around them. The pair won the tournament in 2022 but had to withdraw midway last year because of Satwik's injury.
Jan 21, 2024 05:02 PM IST
The game slipping away from Sat-Chi
They now trail by 10 points, 5-15. A lot of errors have crept into the Indians' game now. Looks like this match will need a third game. Jan 21, 2024 05:00 PM IST
Seo-Kang lead 11-5 at 2nd game interval
What a comeback this has been from the Koreans and the crowd has gone a little silent. Mattias Boe doesn't seem to like what he has seen from his wards, he is particularly having a word with Chirag. Some delay after that due to a flashing light at the corner of the Indians' side of the court which is quite ridiculous. A few precious seconds lost because of that. Those lights had gone off during the previous rally, the Koreans were at that side of the court at the time. Jan 21, 2024 04:58 PM IST
Seo-Kang lead 7-4
Well this is a feisty contest, Sat-Chi fight back from 2-6 down with two consecutive points, the second of which was won with some unbriddle attacking from Chirag at the net. The Seo finds the line with his backhand, the Indians challenge it and the line judge's call his held up. Jan 21, 2024 04:54 PM IST
Seo-Kang take 5-1 lead in 2nd game
Well a bit of a table-turner thus far. The Koreans have been quite aggressive and precise, Sat-Chi on the other hand a little sloppy. Jan 21, 2024 04:52 PM IST
Back for the second game
The two coaches have had words with their wards and now the players return to the court. The Koreans need something special to happen here, Satwik and Chirag are being allowed to play their preferred aggressive style and the Indians are rarely making any errors. Jan 21, 2024 04:50 PM IST
Satwik-Chirag take the first game 21-15
Chirag's incredible attacking play helps them get to six game points. The Koreans take one back and then a lightning fast return from Chirag helps them take the game 21-15. Jan 21, 2024 04:47 PM IST
Satwik-Chirag lead 18-13
The Indians are bossing it at the moment. A stunning return from Satwik that goes over the server Kang's head and is out of reach for Seo helps them to a 16-12 lead. More flat shots and despite the Koreans taking a point, the Indians keep pullng away and they now lead 18-13. Jan 21, 2024 04:44 PM IST
Sat-Chi racing away
A service error from Kang lets the Indians extend their lead to four points. Sat-Chi now lead 14-10. Then the Koreans take a point back thanks to a service error from Satwik's but the Indians do well to win the next rally and lead 15-11. Jan 21, 2024 04:41 PM IST
Sat-Chi lead 11-9 in the 1st game
The Indians got into a bit of a tangle and and their lead was reduced to 10-9. Then Chirag reads a flick serve from Seo and smashes the smithereens out of it. Jan 21, 2024 04:37 PM IST
Sat-Chi lead 7-6 in 1st game
Good defence from the pair on the Koreans' serve before they go on the attack, Seo then goes long and Chirag leaves it last second and the Indians lead 7-6. Jan 21, 2024 04:35 PM IST
Nothing to separate the two sides
Seo-Kang took a 3-2 lead and then the Indians turn it around with a brilliant defensive push to the empty part of the court by Satwik. 4-3 and that is the first time the Indians have the lead today. Jan 21, 2024 04:30 PM IST
Here we go then
A slight delay then as Satwik has a word with the chair umpire about something. As it turns out, it was the Indian pair who chose to serve. The noise here is so incredibly high that there is no way anyone can here such normal conversations. Fever-pitch. Anyhow, Chirag to serve. Jan 21, 2024 04:26 PM IST
Satwik and Chirag win the toss…
And they choose to receive! Well that's quite unusual but hey, there has been nothing usual about these two anyhow so why not. Jan 21, 2024 04:24 PM IST
The players walk out
Kang-Seo are the first to walk out. No Korean pair has ever won the Indian Open men's doubles title. And then the crowd roars as Satwik and Chirag walk out, their game faces on. Jan 21, 2024 04:21 PM IST
World Champions vs Asian Games champions
Sat-Chi had reached the quarter-finals of the 2023 World Championships, where they were beaten by Astrup and Rasmussen. The Danish pair eventually made it to the final and were beaten by Kang-Seo 14-21, 21-15, 21-17. Sat-Chi later went on to win the Asian Games gold medal by beating Korea's Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho. Jan 21, 2024 04:18 PM IST
Second title for Shi
Shi Yu Qi last won the title in 2018, beating Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-chen in the final. This win helps him consolidate his No.2 position in the world rankings. Jan 21, 2024 04:13 PM IST
Shi Yu Qi wins the men's singles title
He was struggling with his back and ankle but the Chinese star has soldiered past all that to beat Lee Cheuk Yiu 23-21, 21-17. Up next, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Kang Min-Hyuk-Seo Seung-Jae Jan 21, 2024 04:05 PM IST
The tournament thus far for Sat-Chi
The star India pair started this tournament with a 21-15, 19-21, 21-16 Lee Fang-Chih and Lee Fang-Jen after which they beat Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han 21-14, 21-15. Then they beat Danish fifth seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen by a stunning scoreline of 21-7, 21-10 and that was followed by an even more stunning 21-18, 21-14 blanking of Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the semi-final. Jan 21, 2024 03:55 PM IST
More pressure from inside
That is what Sat-Chi's coach Matthias Boe had to say, when asked about how the pair are handling the pressure of slowly becoming the leading Indian challenge in tournaments. "I don't think it's pressure (from outside).. the biggest pressure comes from inside. My job is to get them as prepared, see that they get to play as close to 100 per cent. That is my goal," he said. Read more here. Jan 21, 2024 03:41 PM IST
The matches today
Thailand's Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai beat China's Zheng Bang Jiang and Ya Xin Weng 21-16, 21-16 in the mixed doubles final, which was the first match to be held today. This was followed by Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying beating China's Chen Yu Fei 21-16, 21-12 in the women's singles finals. Japanese pair Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara then beat China's Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu 21-12, 2-13 in the women's doubles finals and now, Shi Yu Qi of China has taken a one game lead against Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu in the men's singles final. It's been a hard-fought battle thus far, with Shi winning the first game, which lasted 25 minutes, 23-21. Jan 21, 2024 03:34 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Here we are once again! Indian badminton fans have probably never felt the way they are right now with regards to doubles and that is because Sat-Chi have spoiled them since last year. Three World Tour titles, an Asian Games gold, the Asian Championships title and a historic World No. 1 rank last year, the Malaysian Open finals this year and now the Indian Open final once again. The atmosphere has been electric at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall whenever they have taken the court and the pair have fed off that energy. They will need much more of that today as they look to clinch the India Open title a second time in their career.
