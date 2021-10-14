Home / Sports / Badminton / Indian men suffer 1-4 loss to China in last group match of Thomas Cup badminton
badminton

Indian men suffer 1-4 loss to China in last group match of Thomas Cup badminton

Only the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty could manage a win in the men's team championship tie as they beat He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong 21-14 21-14 in a 41-minute contest.
Representational image.(Getty Images)
Representational image.(Getty Images)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Already through to the quarterfinals, the Indian men's badminton team suffered a defeat at the hands of formidable China in its last group match of the Thomas Cup here on Thursday.

Only the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty could manage a win in the men's team championship tie as they beat He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong 21-14 21-14 in a 41-minute contest.

The win by Rankireddy and Shetty duo boosted the confidence of the Indian team after a struggling Kidambi Srikanth began the day for India with a 12-21 16-21 loss to Shi Yu Qi in 36 minutes.

Sameer Verma gave a tough fight to Lu Guang Ju but eventually lost his singles match 21-14 9-21 22-24 after one hour and 23 minutes as India trailed 1-2.

The other doubles pair of M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila went down fighting 24-26 19-21 to Liu Cheng and Wang Yi Lyu in 52 minutes before Kiran George lost to Li Shi Feng 15-21 17-21 in the 43-minute singles match.

The defeat against China was the first for the men's team in the tournament.

It had beaten the Netherlands 5-0 on Sunday before notching up a victory against Tahiti by an identical margin on Tuesday to qualify for Thomas Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2010.

The women's team plays against Japan in the Uber Cup quarterfinal match later in the day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thomas cup
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out