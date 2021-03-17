Japan's Momota eyes Olympic gold after recovering from crash
Kento Momota feared he would be unable to play badminton again after a road accident in Malaysia left him with serious injuries last year, but having returned to full fitness the world No.1 says he is gunning for gold at the Tokyo Olympics.
Japanese shuttler Momota, 26, fractured his nose and right eye socket, and sustained multiple lacerations to his face after the van he was travelling in crashed into a truck in January last year.
The accident, which killed the van driver, occurred hours after Momota had secured his first victory of the season at the Malaysia Masters.
"For me, getting through that crash was a massive thing; my outlook on life really changed after that," Momota, who is set to return to elite-level competition at this week's All England Open, told BBC.
"I stopped taking for granted the everyday things that I was able to do in life. I never really thought about quitting the sport but I did worry that I would be left unable to play it anymore.
"I was also able to rediscover the joy in badminton."
Momota said he does not feel the pressure of being one of Japan's major hopes for a gold medal at the Games, which were postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'll just do the best I can and not listen to any other voices around me," he said. "I just want to go for that gold medal to grow the profile of badminton in my country."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three Indian shuttlers test positive for Covid-19 ahead of All England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All England Open: Saina points at lack of preparation, awaits Covid test report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sindhu and Co. chase elusive title at All England Championships
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BWF cancels US Open and Canada Open due to Covid-19
- The US Open was due to take place from July 6-11 while the Canada Open was slated for June 29 to July 4.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin in Swiss Open badminton final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sindhu reaches first final after 13 tournaments at Swiss Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag enter semifinals of Swiss Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sindhu, Jayaram, Srikanth enter quarterfinals of Swiss Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sindhu, Srikanth through to Round of 16 in Swiss Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srikanth, Satwik-Ashwini pair win in Swiss Open opening round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mathias Boe touch for Indian duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
- The world No.10 men’s doubles pair was greeted by a new member of the coaching staff - former world No.1 in men’s doubles, Mathias Boe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shuttlers Varun, Malvika win Uganda International titles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swiss Open: Sindhu, Saina may face off in semis; all eyes on Chirag-Satwik
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All England draws: Sindhu gets easy passage to quarters, tough for Saina
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plan to start vaccination drive from next month, Ministry tells top shuttlers
- Sports Ministry and BAI spoke to top players to take stock of Olympics preparation of shutters after the Asian leg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox