Lakshya Sen's coach defends BAI amid India Open criticism: ‘You can’t hand dilapidated venue to organiser and then…'

The ongoing India Open 2026 in New Delhi has become a perfect example of administrative failure. From monkey sightings to bird droppings, the tournament has seen controversies every single day. The air pollution situation in Delhi has also worsened. On Saturday, during a women's doubles semifinal match, the game needed to be halted midway after a bird's nest fell on the court.

The controversial incident happened on Court 1 during the match between the Chinese pair Liu Shengshu, Tan Ning and South Korea's Baek Ha Na, Lee So Hee. Liu was preparing to serve, and then suddenly twigs and particles fell down on the court. She broke into laughter and called the chair umpire. The umpire called sweepers to clear the court, and it took several minutes.

Also Read: Loh Kean Yew speaks out on monkey sighting and bird droppings at India Open; adds to tournament scrutiny Speaking to NDTV, Lakshya Sen's coach Vimal Kumar opened up about the issues and said he was disappointed. "I'm a little disappointed with what has been projected. Definitely, there are shortcomings, no doubt about it, but it is all about cleanliness," he said.

"So why can't we keep the surroundings clean. It is not about the BAI to do that. The airport toilets are clean, and thousands of passengers come. So why can't we do that?

"Of course, it is very cold, maybe the heating could have been provided to the players, that is important, that could be done. If there are good shuttle cocks, good conditions, the players will perform. It is a big event, and we are looking to make it a 1000-event in the coming years."

‘It should be given in top-class conditions’ He also defended the Badminton Association of India (BAI), which has been facing heat over the controversies. On being asked if it hurt India’s chances to host the Olympics, He said, "It is definitely a setback for us. My main thing is we have to get better. We have excellent stadiums, but what about the toilets? So when the stadium is handed to BAI, it should be given in top-class conditions. It is not that the organiser has to come and set up things. You can't hand over a dilapidated premises to an organiser and then blame them."

Danish shuttler Mia Blichfeldt also slammed the playing conditions in the tournament. Taking to Instagram, she called it unprofessional and questioned the decision to hand the 2026 World C'ships hosting rights to New Delhi.