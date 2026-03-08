PV Sindhu backs Lakshya Sen after 'tough' All England Open final defeat, blames fatigue in honest verdict: 'It's brutal'

PV Sindhu hailed Lakshya Sen for his valiant effort in the men's singles final of the All England Open in Birmingham on Sunday. Lakshya ended up losing to Lin Chun-yi, but it was a thriller as the Indian ace almost staged a comeback after losing the opening game.

Lakshya's fatigue was clearly evident in the first game against Chun-yi. The Indian shuttler had to rely on his physical endurance in the semifinal against Victor Lai as the match lasted one hour, 37 minutes. But Chun-yi once again took the lead late in the second game, eventually winning 21-15 22-20.

‘Tough loss, but smile Lakshya’: PV Sindhu Taking to X, Sindhu, who missed the tournament due to airspace restrictions, wrote, "Lin Chun Yi takes it 21–15, 22–20. Never easy to come back and play a final less than 24 hours after a brutal semifinal. Those matches really stay in the legs."

Recalling a similar situation for her personally at the 2021 All England Open, she revealed, "I remember the 2021 All England Open Badminton Championships. I had a really long quarterfinal against Akane Yamaguchi, and the very next day had to step back on court for the semifinal against Pornpawee Chochuwong. Let me tell you, it’s brutal. Lakshya still had a phenomenal week. Beating Shi Yuqi and Li Shifeng in the same tournament says a lot about the level he’s playing at."

"And Lin Chun Yi’s attack at times really reminds you of his namesake Lin Dan. Very decisive and explosive. Tough loss, but smile Lakshya. For the general public, the All England Open Badminton Championships is often seen as the pinnacle because of its history and aura. But on the tour it is one of the four Super 1000 events we play every year, and opportunities keep coming. With the kind of skill Lakshya has, weeks like this will keep repeating. Hopefully this momentum carries through the rest of the Super 1000s this season as well," she added.