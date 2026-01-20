Saina Nehwal's trailblazing run that reshaped Indian badminton: Karate mats, Olympic medal and a spine of steel

After a prolonged battle with a chronic knee condition that denied her the chance of another comeback, Saina Nehwal finally made peace with the inevitable and hung up her racquet. Avoiding the conventional route of a social media announcement, the 35-year-old revealed her decision on a podcast, explaining that severe degeneration in her knee had made sustained high-intensity training impossible. Her last competitive appearance came at the Singapore Open in 2023.

Yet, Saina’s story is far bigger than how it ended. Across a 21-year career, she fought battles that went well beyond injuries - reshaping Indian badminton, breaking long-standing barriers, winning historic medals, and inspiring a generation.

From a karate mat to a badminton court Saina’s battle against the odds began early, even before she picked up a racquet. Growing up in Haryana, where girl-child discrimination was deeply entrenched, she faced resistance within her own family. Her grandmother refused to see her for a month after her birth to Usha Rani and Harvir Singh Nehwal. Years later, Saina would come to embody change, eventually becoming a brand ambassador for India’s girl child campaign.

Badminton ran in her blood, in many ways. Her mother was a state-level shuttler who represented Haryana and introduced Saina to the sport by taking her to a local club. Yet, long before she became the face of Indian badminton and an Olympic medallist, Saina’s first sporting discipline was karate, taken up at her father’s insistence due to the lack of proper badminton coaching facilities in the state. She excelled, earning a brown belt before her father’s transfer to Hyderabad altered the course of her life.

By then, Hyderabad had begun to establish itself as a breeding ground for elite shuttlers, led by the rise of Pullela Gopichand, fresh off his historic All England triumph in 2001.

Determined to fulfil her mother’s dream, Saina switched to badminton and joined Gopichand’s academy. Financial constraints, however, remained a constant challenge for the Nehwal family, especially given that her sister was pursuing pharmacy studies. The burden began to ease only when Saina’s success at national tournaments caught the eye of sponsors, offering the first signs that her talent could translate into a sustainable career.

Revisiting Saina Nehwal’s rise to becoming the torchbearer of Indian badminton After defending her Indonesia Open crown in 2010 to clinch her third Super Series title, Saina rose to a career-best world No. 2 ranking. She soon slipped from the spot after missing successive tournaments to prioritise the Commonwealth Games in Delhi, a gamble that paid off handsomely, as the top seed went on to claim gold in women’s singles.

Her defining moment arrived two years later at the London Olympics, where Saina became the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal. She secured bronze after her opponent retired injured during the third-place playoff. The achievement marked a significant leap from her Beijing 2008 campaign, where she had exited at the quarterfinal stage.

Building on that momentum, Saina reclaimed the world No. 2 ranking in 2013, but her ultimate breakthrough came in 2015. After reaching the All England final and lifting her maiden India Open title, she became the first Indian woman to attain the world No. 1 ranking, a milestone she had long envisioned. Later that year, she added another first to her resume by winning silver at the World Championships, becoming India’s first medallist at the event.

Saina’s career trajectory suffered a major setback at the Rio 2016 Olympics, where a serious knee injury threatened to derail her journey. True to her resilience, she mounted a strong comeback, winning a World Championships bronze in 2017 and reclaiming Commonwealth Games gold in 2018. Persistent knee issues, however, continued to hamper her consistency in the years that followed.

In all, Saina finished her career with 24 international titles, including 10 Super Series crowns. Her contributions to Indian sport were recognised with the Padma Bhushan in 2016, adding to the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and the Arjuna Award she had already received, honours befitting a trailblazer who changed the landscape of Indian badminton.