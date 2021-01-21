Sameer, mixed doubles pair of Satwik & Ponnappa into quarters of Thailand Open
India's Sameer Verma advanced to the men's singles quarterfinals at the Toyota Thailand Open Super 1000 tournament after steam rolling Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in a second round match here on Thursday.
The world number 31 Indian needed just 39 minutes to see off Gemke 21-12 21-9.
The mixed doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also sailed into the quarterfinals with a hard fought 22-20 14-21 21-16 win over the German duo of Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich in a match that lasted close to an hour.
This was Sameer's third victory over Gemke. The Indian had defeated the world number 17 Danish player in their previous two clashes.
Sameer will face third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark, who received a walkover, in the quarterfinals.
"I was very confident before the match. I came prepared. Next up I have Anders Antonsen from Denmark. I'm feeling very confident, so let's see. It will be tough but I will play my best," Sameer said.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sameer, mixed doubles pair of Satwik & Ponnappa into quarters of Thailand Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prannoy gets back to winning ways after a tough year
- Often referred to as “giant-killer” for regularly beating top-5 players, Prannoy, the world No.28, was low confidence and without his winning touch when the pandemic shut down sporting activities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prannoy upsets Christie in Thailand Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Praneeth withdraws after testing positive for COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sameer Verma stages incredible comeback at Thailand Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sindhu, Srikanth make impressive starts at Thailand Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sindhu and other Indian shuttlers look for better show at Thailand Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Campaign ends early for Indians in Thailand Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand Open: Saina crashes out after losing to Thailand's Busanan in 2nd round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kidambi Srikanth pulls out of Thailand Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shetty, Rankireddy hit restart button with fine win at Thailand Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand Open: Two support personnel test positive for COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand Open: Srikanth progresses to second round of men's singles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand Open: Kashyap retires mid-way from opening clash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BWF to ensure comfortable Covid testing after player left with nosebleed
- Srikanth had described tests conducted at the event as "unacceptable" in a tweet that was accompanied by an image of blood dripping down his face following a fourth mandatory test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox