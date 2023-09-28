News / Sports / Badminton / Sindhu sizzles as India storm into quarter-final of women's badminton team event at Asian Games 2023

Sindhu sizzles as India storm into quarter-final of women's badminton team event at Asian Games 2023

PTI |
Sep 28, 2023 09:38 AM IST

India's PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, and Anupama Upadhyaya won in straight games against Mongolia to take India to the quarter-finals of the women's team event.

Indian women's badminton team thrashed Mongolia 3-0 to sail into the quarterfinals of the team championships of the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Pusarla V. Sindhu of India hits a return(AFP)
Pusarla V. Sindhu of India hits a return(AFP)

In a clash between two lop-sided sides, it was two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu who started the proceedings with a 21-3 21-3 win over Myagmartseren Ganbaatar in the first singles.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In the second singles, Ashmita Chaliha dished out a clinical 21-2 21-3 win over Kherlen Darkhanbaatar before Anupama Upadhyaya claimed another dominating 21-0 21-2 win against Khulangoo Baatar in the third singles.

India will face a formidable Thailand in the quarterfinals.

With former world champion Ratchanok Intanon, world no. 12 Pornpawee Chochuwong and world no. 17 Supanida Katethong in their ranks, it will be a tough task for India to tame the Thailand team.

Sindhu said: "It's a good start. An easy match. I've been really excited about coming here and it's finally started. It's time for us to get our preparations going.

"The team event is a knockout so if we win 3-0 we're on to the next round and play Thailand next. We have a strong women's team this time and it's important that we make that work. We have good doubles pairs too."

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out