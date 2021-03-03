Sindhu, Srikanth through to Round of 16 in Swiss Open
Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth entered the Round of 16 at the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament after their respective wins in the women's and men's singles competitions here on Wednesday.
While world champion Sindhu beat Yigit Neslihan of Turkey 21-16 21-19 in her first-round match that lasted 42 minutes, Srikanth staved off a spirited challenge from compatriot Sameer Verma to make a winning start to his campaign.
The second-seeded Sindhu will next face Iris Wang of the USA in her Round of 16 match on Thursday.
Srikanth, who had claimed the title in 2015, took little over an hour to see off 2018 winner Sameer 18-21 21-18 21-11 in a hard-fought men's singles opening round match.
The fourth-seeded Srikanth, an Olympic hopeful, will be up against France's Thomas Rouxel in the Round of 16. Rouxel beat Canada's Xiaodong Sheng 21-18 21-14 in another first-round match.
Sourabh Verma also won his first-round match against Switzerland's Christian Kirchmayr 21-19 21-18. He faces eight seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the Round of 16.
Ajay Jayaram also won his first-round match against Sitthikom Thammasin of Thailand 21-12 21-13 to enter the round of 16 where he will face third seed Rasmus Gemke of Denmark.
However, H S Prannoy made an early exit after losing to France's Mark Calijouw 19-21 21-9 17-21 in a men's singles first-round match.
Last night, Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa notched up an upset 21-18 21-10 win over the world no 8 and second-seeded Indonesian pair of Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja in the opening round.
Satwik and Ashwini, who reached the semifinals of the Toyota Thailand Open Super 1000 event in January, had earlier defeated the Indonesian combination at the Yonex Thailand Open in a thrilling three-game match in January.
The world no 19 duo, who have been training under new foreign coach Mathias Boe for the last one month, will face another Indonesian pair -- Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari -- next.
The second-seeded Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also won their first-round men's doubles match against Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley of Scotland 21-18 19-21 21-16.
Another Indian shuttler, Pranaav Jerry Chopra, who was returning to action after a COVID-19 pandemic break, didn't have a good outing as he along with his mixed doubles partner N Sikki Reddy lost 18-21 15-21 to the third-seeded English pair of Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith in 39 minutes.
Swiss Open is the first event of the extended Olympic qualification period which will end on June 15.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srikanth, Satwik-Ashwini pair win in Swiss Open opening round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mathias Boe touch for Indian duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
- The world No.10 men’s doubles pair was greeted by a new member of the coaching staff - former world No.1 in men’s doubles, Mathias Boe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shuttlers Varun, Malvika win Uganda International titles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swiss Open: Sindhu, Saina may face off in semis; all eyes on Chirag-Satwik
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All England draws: Sindhu gets easy passage to quarters, tough for Saina
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plan to start vaccination drive from next month, Ministry tells top shuttlers
- Sports Ministry and BAI spoke to top players to take stock of Olympics preparation of shutters after the Asian leg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Badminton Asia Mixed Team C'ship cancelled due to COVID-related restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Satwik, Ashwini break into world's top 20 with good show in Asia leg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Olympic medallist Mathias Boe to work with Chirag-Satwik ahead of Tokyo Games
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ousted Srikanth ends World Tour Finals campaign with loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srikanth, Sindhu virtually out of knockouts after back-to-back losses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth lose openers at BWF World Tour Finals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tough draw for Sindhu at World Tour Finals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sindhu, Srikanth look to turn the tide at BWF World Tour Finals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srikanth resumes training after BAI gets mandatory quarantine time reduced
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox