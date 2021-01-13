Thailand Open: Two support personnel test positive for COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continued to hog the limelight at the Thailand Open with the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Wednesday confirming that two support personnel -- one each from Germany and France -- have tested positive for the deadly virus.
"Badminton World Federation can confirm that one German coach and a team entourage member from France who are participating in the YONEX Thailand Open as part of the Asian Leg of the HSBC BWF World Tour in Bangkok, Thailand are positive for COVID-19," the game's governing body said in a statement.
"Both produced a positive result to a mandatory PCR test conducted on Tuesday."
The BWF further said that the positive results were confirmed on Wednesday after a second test.
"They are currently in hospital for further observation and testing, and are required to stay in hospital for a minimum of 10 days," the BWF said.
"Strict testing and contact tracing protocols have been activated by Thai health authorities, Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) and BWF to ensure the safety of all other participants."
The world body also said that all players who were tested on Tuesday have returned negative.
Earlier on a chaotic Tuesday, Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy were first forced to withdraw from the event for positive COVID-19 results but later cleared to take part after they tested negative in a second test, invalidating their previous positive results.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
- Srikanth had described tests conducted at the event as "unacceptable" in a tweet that was accompanied by an image of blood dripping down his face following a fourth mandatory test.
- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
