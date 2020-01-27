e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Sports / Brilliant Neymar sends PSG 10 points clear

Brilliant Neymar sends PSG 10 points clear

sports Updated: Jan 27, 2020 20:24 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Hindustantimes
         

PARIS (Reuters) - Neymar was in a class of his own again on Sunday, scoring a double to help Paris St Germain extend their Ligue 1 lead to 10 points with a 2-0 win at Lille.

Brazil forward Neymar found the back of the net either side of the interval with a sublime curled shot and a penalty to put PSG on 52 points from 21 games.

Second-placed Olympique de Marseille were held to a goalless stalemate at home by Angers on Saturday.

Lille dropped down to seventh on 31 points.

“I’m very happy to help the team play like this, to score goals,” said Neymar, who put the visitors ahead in the 28th minute with a superb strike into the top corner from just outside the box after a one-two with Marco Verratti.

“I’m at 100% and fully focused on PSG this season.”

Captain Thiago Silva was replaced at halftime with a possible thigh injury as coach Thomas Tuchel already has to deal with the absence of fellow centre back Marquinhos, who is out for three weeks with a thigh problem.

Neymar, however, doubled the tally by converting a penalty seven minutes into the second half after a Reinildo handball.

The Brazilian dedicated his goal to former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, by raising two fingers in one hand and four fingers with the other to signal the number 24 -- Bryant’s shirt number.

Neymar is the first player to score 47 goals in his first 50 games in the French elite since Gunnar Andersson netted 47 for Olympique de Marseille between 1950 and 1952.

Nantes paid tribute to former striker Emiliano Sala, who died a year ago in a plane crash on his way to joining Cardiff City, in their home game against Girondins de Bordeaux.

The Canaries traded their usual yellow and green colours for Argentine’s blue and white strip for the game, which also featured a minute’s applause before kickoff.

Bordeaux won 1-0 thanks to a Jimmy Briand goal, leaving Nantes in sixth place on 32 points.

Earlier, Karl Toko-Ekambi scored on his Olympique Lyonnais debut to help them snatch a 3-0 home win against bottom side Toulouse and move up to fifth.

Cameroon forward Toko-Ekambi, on loan from Villarreal, added to Maxwel Cornet and Moussa Dembele’s earlier goals to put OL on 32 points.

Toko-Ekambi came on for Martin Terrier in the first half after his team mate collapsed on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher to a standing ovation.

“Martin Terrier was a victim of a vasovagal attack earlier during the first half,” Lyon said.

“Our player is better and has regained consciousness.

Toulouse, who have now lost their last 11 league matches, have 12 points.

top news
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
‘With help from NGOs, BJP on Aadhaar data collection spree’: Bengal CM
‘With help from NGOs, BJP on Aadhaar data collection spree’: Bengal CM
Delhi rape convict Mukesh Singh’s petition against rejection of mercy plea in SC tomorrow
Delhi rape convict Mukesh Singh’s petition against rejection of mercy plea in SC tomorrow
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
Here are the top Windows 10 tricks every PC user must know
Here are the top Windows 10 tricks every PC user must know
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

sports