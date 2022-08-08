Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Final PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Live Score: India's ace shuttler eyes maiden CWG gold
- PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Gold Medal Match Live Score: PV Sindhu will be looking at the CWG gold to her enviable collection of medals when she takes on Canada's Michelle Li.
PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Live Score Commonwealth Games 2022: Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be eyeing a historic CWG gold when she takes on Michelle Li of Canada in the women's singles badminton final on Sunday. Sindhu has won two CWG medals - a bronze in 2014 and a silver four years later in 2018 at Gold Coast where she lost to Saina Nehwal in an all-India final. As was the case in the last CWG, Sindhu started as favourite to win gold and she has done well to reach the singles final, particularly because of the fact that she seemed to be restricted by an injury on her Achilles' heel during the semi-final. The final will be no cakewalk for Sindhu though, she faces Canada's Michelle Li, who to whom she lost in the pair's previous two matches.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Aug 08, 2022 12:16 PM IST
CWG badminton finals live: Sindhu's Achilles' heel
No we are not talking about a weakness that the Indian superstar has but rather about her Achilles' tendon, which seemed to be putting her in a world of pain during the semi-final against Jia Min Yeo of Singapore. It was because of her inability to move that Jia managed to push her in both games and still, Sindhu did manage to win in straight games. Wonder how much it will affect the result of today's match though.
-
Aug 08, 2022 12:00 PM IST
PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Live Score: Sindhu's recent form
Sindhu is yet to win a major tournament in 2022, but is high on the confidence of winning the Singapore Open, the Syed Modi International and the Swiss Open. In world tour events, Sindhu has fallen short, having made it to 10 quarterfinals, 7 semifinals across a total of 13 tournaments. She also won a bronze at the Asia Championships but is yet to win a big one. Today could be the start.
-
Aug 08, 2022 11:55 AM IST
PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Live Score: Sindhu's road to the final
In the four matches so far at CWG, Sindhu hasn't been made to sweat much barring that one game in the quarterfinal against Malaysia's Jin Wei Goh. In fact, it is the only game of CWG 2022 that Sindhu has dropped so far but she came back to seal a 19-21, 21-14, 21-18 win. Next, in the semifinal yesterday, Sindhu showed her technical class and got the better of Yeo Jia Min 21-19 21-17 of Singapore in a contest that lasted 49-minutes. With two impressive wins, no better time for Sindhu to notch up a hat-trick of wins.
-
Aug 08, 2022 11:46 AM IST
PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Live Score: Head-to-Head record
Sindhu is currently the world No. 7 while her opponent is ranked 13th. The two have faced each other 10 times in the past, and it is Sindhu who enjoys a fine 8-2 lead over her Canadian opponent. Interestingly, both her defeats have come at the Commonwealth Games - in 2014 at Glasgow. So rest assured, expect Sindhu to do whatever it takes to avoid a third defeat here today and better her overall record against Li.
-
Aug 08, 2022 11:42 AM IST
PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Live Score: Let's roll
Hello everyone, A very welcome to all our readers. Well, you know why you've clicked on this link. And so do we. It's the day of the all-important women's singles badminton final at the Commonwealth Games 2022, where India's very own PV Sindhu has a chance of winning her first-ever CWG gold medal. Sindhu is a two time Olympic medal winner and a two time CWG medallist as well, but not once has she won a gold at either of the two events. However, given the roll that she has been on, Sindhu might change that trivia today as she faces Canada's Michelle Li, who is ranked six places below her in the BWF rankings. Let's fasten up those seatbelts. The blockbuster match is not too far.
India vs Australia Live Streaming CWG 2022 Gold Medal Match: Where to watch
PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Live Score: India's ace shuttler eyes maiden CWG gold
- PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Gold Medal Match Live Score: PV Sindhu will be looking at the CWG gold to her enviable collection of medals when she takes on Canada's Michelle Li.
Watch : Indian women hockey players celebrate their bronze medal win at CWG 2022
- As the Indian women hockey players celebrated their bronze medal finish, compatriots Indian men hockey players welcomed them for their historic achievement.
‘This will always be special’: PM Modi on India's CWG silver in women's cricket
- PM Modi said the silver medal of India women's cricket team ‘will always be special’ as it is India's first-ever medal in cricket at the Commonwealth Games.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Day 11 telecast
- Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch full coverage of all India matches at Birmingham CWG 2022.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 11 India Full Schedule: What is IND's schedule today
- Commonwealth Games 2022 India Full Schedule: Here is India's full schedule on Day 11 of the CWG in Birmingham.
Treesa, Gayatri beat Australia pair to clinch CWG bronze in women's doubles
- The Indian duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand clinched a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal, Sreeja Akula clinch India's second gold in Table Tennis
- This was Sharath Kamal's first ever gold-medal win in a mixed doubles event in his illustrious career while for young Sreeja, she had bagged the elusive medal in her maiden appearance at the CWG.
Harmanpreet fight not enough as India women fall short to take CWG T20 silver
- The India women's cricket team put on a brave fight but ended second best as they lost to Australia in the women's T20 gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday.
Kidambi Srikanth wins men's singles bronze at Commonwealth Games 2022
- The Indian shuttler clinched a bronze medal in men's singles, claiming a second-successive medal at the Commonwealth Games.
Hop and very much in step, Paul and Aboobacker jump for a grand India 1-2
- Eldose Paul won the triple jump gold with close friend Aboobacker taking silver; walker Sandeep Kumar and Annu Rani (javelin) claim bronze to make it a great day for India in athletics
Bhavina wins para table tennis gold, Sonalben claims bronze
- The 35-year-old from Gujarat, who won silver at the Tokyo Paralympics last year, defeated Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi in straight games (12-10, 11-2, 11-9) in the final.
Pallikal, Ghosal clinch mixed doubles squash bronze at CWG 2022
- India's Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal won their second-successive medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning bronze in the mixed doubles squash event on Sunday.
Tahlia McGrath allowed to play IND vs AUS CWG match despite being Covid positive
- In a decision that promises to be highly debated, Australia cricketer Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play the Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal T20 match despite testing positive for Covid-19.
For India, a bronze to remember
- After a gap of 16 years, the women's hockey team returned to the Commonwealth Games podium.