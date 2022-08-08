Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Final PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Live Score: India's ace shuttler eyes maiden CWG gold
Live

Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Final PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Live Score: India's ace shuttler eyes maiden CWG gold

  • PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Gold Medal Match Live Score: PV Sindhu will be looking at the CWG gold to her enviable collection of medals when she takes on Canada's Michelle Li.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Final.&nbsp;
Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Final. (Getty Images)
Updated on Aug 08, 2022 12:20 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Live Score Commonwealth Games 2022: Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be eyeing a historic CWG gold when she takes on Michelle Li of Canada in the women's singles badminton final on Sunday. Sindhu has won two CWG medals - a bronze in 2014 and a silver four years later in 2018 at Gold Coast where she lost to Saina Nehwal in an all-India final. As was the case in the last CWG, Sindhu started as favourite to win gold and she has done well to reach the singles final, particularly because of the fact that she seemed to be restricted by an injury on her Achilles' heel during the semi-final. The final will be no cakewalk for Sindhu though, she faces Canada's Michelle Li, who to whom she lost in the pair's previous two matches. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 08, 2022 12:16 PM IST

    CWG badminton finals live: Sindhu's Achilles' heel 

    No we are not talking about a weakness that the Indian superstar has but rather about her Achilles' tendon, which seemed to be putting her in a world of pain during the semi-final against Jia Min Yeo of Singapore. It was because of her inability to move that Jia managed to push her in both games and still, Sindhu did manage to win in straight games. Wonder how much it will affect the result of today's match though.

  • Aug 08, 2022 12:00 PM IST

    PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Live Score: Sindhu's recent form

    Sindhu is yet to win a major tournament in 2022, but is high on the confidence of winning the Singapore Open, the Syed Modi International and the Swiss Open. In world tour events, Sindhu has fallen short, having made it to 10 quarterfinals, 7 semifinals across a total of 13 tournaments. She also won a bronze at the Asia Championships but is yet to win a big one. Today could be the start.

  • Aug 08, 2022 11:55 AM IST

    PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Live Score: Sindhu's road to the final

    In the four matches so far at CWG, Sindhu hasn't been made to sweat much barring that one game in the quarterfinal against Malaysia's Jin Wei Goh. In fact, it is the only game of CWG 2022 that Sindhu has dropped so far but she came back to seal a 19-21, 21-14, 21-18 win. Next, in the semifinal yesterday, Sindhu showed her technical class and got the better of Yeo Jia Min 21-19 21-17 of Singapore in a contest that lasted 49-minutes. With two impressive wins, no better time for Sindhu to notch up a hat-trick of wins.

  • Aug 08, 2022 11:46 AM IST

    PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Live Score: Head-to-Head record

    Sindhu is currently the world No. 7 while her opponent is ranked 13th. The two have faced each other 10 times in the past, and it is Sindhu who enjoys a fine 8-2 lead over her Canadian opponent. Interestingly, both her defeats have come at the Commonwealth Games - in 2014 at Glasgow. So rest assured, expect Sindhu to do whatever it takes to avoid a third defeat here today and better her overall record against Li.

  • Aug 08, 2022 11:42 AM IST

    PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Live Score: Let's roll

    Hello everyone, A very welcome to all our readers. Well, you know why you've clicked on this link. And so do we. It's the day of the all-important women's singles badminton final at the Commonwealth Games 2022, where India's very own PV Sindhu has a chance of winning her first-ever CWG gold medal. Sindhu is a two time Olympic medal winner and a two time CWG medallist as well, but not once has she won a gold at either of the two events. However, given the roll that she has been on, Sindhu might change that trivia today as she faces Canada's Michelle Li, who is ranked six places below her in the BWF rankings. Let's fasten up those seatbelts. The blockbuster match is not too far. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
commonwealth games pv sindhu india at cwg + 1 more

India vs Australia Live Streaming CWG 2022 Gold Medal Match: Where to watch

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 08, 2022 11:53 AM IST
India vs Australia Hockey Live Streaming, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Telecast in India: India play against mighty Australians in the Men's Hockey Final CWG in Birmingham, England.
In the semi-final match at CWG 2022, India prevailed over South Africa 3-2 and stormed into the finals.(Doordarshan Sports Twitter)
In the semi-final match at CWG 2022, India prevailed over South Africa 3-2 and stormed into the finals.(Doordarshan Sports Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Live Score: India's ace shuttler eyes maiden CWG gold

commonwealth games
Updated on Aug 08, 2022 12:20 PM IST
  • PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Gold Medal Match Live Score: PV Sindhu will be looking at the CWG gold to her enviable collection of medals when she takes on Canada's Michelle Li.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Final.&nbsp;(Getty Images)
Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Final. (Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch : Indian women hockey players celebrate their bronze medal win at CWG 2022

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 08, 2022 11:02 AM IST
  • As the Indian women hockey players celebrated their bronze medal finish, compatriots Indian men hockey players welcomed them for their historic achievement.
Indian women's hockey team&nbsp;(Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team (Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

‘This will always be special’: PM Modi on India's CWG silver in women's cricket

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 08, 2022 10:50 AM IST
  • PM Modi said the silver medal of India women's cricket team ‘will always be special’ as it is India's first-ever medal in cricket at the Commonwealth Games.
PM modi congratulates India women's cricket team
PM modi congratulates India women's cricket team
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Day 11 telecast

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 08, 2022 09:12 AM IST
  • Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch full coverage of all India matches at Birmingham CWG 2022.
PV Sindhu(AP)
PV Sindhu(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 11 India Full Schedule: What is IND's schedule today

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 08, 2022 07:24 AM IST
  • Commonwealth Games 2022 India Full Schedule: Here is India's full schedule on Day 11 of the CWG in Birmingham.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 11 India Full Schedule: What is IND's schedule today(PTI)
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 11 India Full Schedule: What is IND's schedule today(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Treesa, Gayatri beat Australia pair to clinch CWG bronze in women's doubles

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 08, 2022 01:33 AM IST
  • The Indian duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand clinched a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Gayatri Gopichand (R) with Treesa Jolly&nbsp;(AP)
Gayatri Gopichand (R) with Treesa Jolly (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal, Sreeja Akula clinch India's second gold in Table Tennis

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 08, 2022 01:05 AM IST
  • This was Sharath Kamal's first ever gold-medal win in a mixed doubles event in his illustrious career while for young Sreeja, she had bagged the elusive medal in her maiden appearance at the CWG.
India's Sreeja Akula and Achanta Sharath Kamal in action during mixed doubles final during the Commonwealth Games&nbsp;(AP)
India's Sreeja Akula and Achanta Sharath Kamal in action during mixed doubles final during the Commonwealth Games (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Harmanpreet fight not enough as India women fall short to take CWG T20 silver

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 08, 2022 12:48 AM IST
  • The India women's cricket team put on a brave fight but ended second best as they lost to Australia in the women's T20 gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday.
The India women's cricket team fell nine runs short of a CWG gold.&nbsp;(Getty)
The India women's cricket team fell nine runs short of a CWG gold. (Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Kidambi Srikanth wins men's singles bronze at Commonwealth Games 2022

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 08, 2022 12:31 AM IST
  • The Indian shuttler clinched a bronze medal in men's singles, claiming a second-successive medal at the Commonwealth Games.
Kidambi Srikanth(AP)
Kidambi Srikanth(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Hop and very much in step, Paul and Aboobacker jump for a grand India 1-2

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 07, 2022 11:57 PM IST
  • Eldose Paul won the triple jump gold with close friend Aboobacker taking silver; walker Sandeep Kumar and Annu Rani (javelin) claim bronze to make it a great day for India in athletics
Men's triple jump gold medalist Eldhose Paul, right, of India stands with silver medalist and compatriot Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevida, left,&nbsp;(AP)
Men's triple jump gold medalist Eldhose Paul, right, of India stands with silver medalist and compatriot Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevida, left, (AP)
ByRutvick Mehta
Close Story

Bhavina wins para table tennis gold, Sonalben claims bronze

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 07, 2022 11:36 PM IST
  • The 35-year-old from Gujarat, who won silver at the Tokyo Paralympics last year, defeated Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi in straight games (12-10, 11-2, 11-9) in the final.
Gold medal winner India's Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel poses for photographs during the medal ceremony of the Para Table Tennis event.(PTI)
Gold medal winner India's Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel poses for photographs during the medal ceremony of the Para Table Tennis event.(PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Pallikal, Ghosal clinch mixed doubles squash bronze at CWG 2022

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 07, 2022 11:28 PM IST
  • India's Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal won their second-successive medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning bronze in the mixed doubles squash event on Sunday.
Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal(Twitter)
Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Tahlia McGrath allowed to play IND vs AUS CWG match despite being Covid positive

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 07, 2022 10:15 PM IST
  • In a decision that promises to be highly debated, Australia cricketer Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play the Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medal T20 match despite testing positive for Covid-19.
Tahlia McGrath keeps her distance from teammates.&nbsp;(Screengrab)
Tahlia McGrath keeps her distance from teammates. (Screengrab)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

For India, a bronze to remember

commonwealth games
Published on Aug 07, 2022 09:35 PM IST
  • After a gap of 16 years, the women's hockey team returned to the Commonwealth Games podium.
India women's hockey team players celebrate after winning a Bronze medal(Hockey India Twitter)
India women's hockey team players celebrate after winning a Bronze medal(Hockey India Twitter)
ByRutvick Mehta, Birmingham
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out