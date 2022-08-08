Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Final PV Sindhu Vs Michelle Li Live Score: India's ace shuttler eyes maiden CWG gold

PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Live Score Commonwealth Games 2022: Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be eyeing a historic CWG gold when she takes on Michelle Li of Canada in the women's singles badminton final on Sunday. Sindhu has won two CWG medals - a bronze in 2014 and a silver four years later in 2018 at Gold Coast where she lost to Saina Nehwal in an all-India final. As was the case in the last CWG, Sindhu started as favourite to win gold and she has done well to reach the singles final, particularly because of the fact that she seemed to be restricted by an injury on her Achilles' heel during the semi-final. The final will be no cakewalk for Sindhu though, she faces Canada's Michelle Li, who to whom she lost in the pair's previous two matches.

