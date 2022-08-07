Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today in CWG Birmingham?
It has been a memorable day for the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday in Birmingham as the nation picked up as many as nine medals comprising three gold and as many silver and bronze. Five of those medals have come in wrestling where Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Naveen has bagged the gold medal. India also picked two sensational silver medals in Athletics with Avinash Sable finishing second in men's steeplechase final while Priyanka Goswami finished second in women's 10000m race walk. India also scripted history with a second medal in Lawn Bowls after men's fours team failed to beat Northern Ireland in the final.
Day 10 at the CWG 2022 offers India a number of medal opportunities in athletics and table tennis, but focus will largely be on the Indian women's cricket team, who will be vying for the elusive gold, and the women's hockey team, in the bronze-medal face-off.
Here is the entire schedule for Day 10 for India at Commonwealth Games 2022…
ATHLETICS & PARA ATHLETICS:
Men's Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel - 2:45pm
Men's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Amit, Sandeep Kumar - 3:50pm
Women's Javelin Throw Final: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani - 4:05pm
Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final: 5:24pm
Men's Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, DP Manu - 12:10am (Monday)
Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final: 1am (Monday)
BADMINTON:
Women's singles semifinal: PV Sindhu - 2:20pm
Men's singles semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen - 3:10pm
Men's singles semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth - 3:10pm
BOXING:
Women's 48kg Final: Nitu - 3pm
Men's 51kg Final: Amit Panghal - 3:15pm
Women's 50kg Final: Nikhat Zareen - 7pm
CRICKET:
Women's T20 Final: India - 9:30pm
HOCKEY:
Women's Bronze Medal Match: India vs New Zealand - 1:30pm
SQUASH:
Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal - 10:30pm
TABLE TENNIS & PARA TABLE TENNIS:
Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula - 3:35pm
Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan - 6:15pm
Men's Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal
Men's Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan
Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula - 12:15am (on Monday).