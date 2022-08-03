Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today in CWG Birmingham?

It has been a historic day for the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Women's team scripted history by winning the elusive gold in Lawn Bowls while the men's Table Tennis team successfully defended their gold medal on the final against Singapore. Vikas Thakur also handed India a silver in the men's 96 kg weightlifting event. India ended the day with a silver in the Mixed Team event in badminton after the team lost to Malaysia in the final.

Day 6 at the CWG 2022 offer three medal events in weightlifting, one in athletics and one in squash while in other discipline, the Indian contingent will aim to make progress with focus on the women's cricket team, who will be looking to pull off their second consecutive win in the competition.

Here is India's complete schedule for Day 6 at the Commonwealth Games 2022…

Athletics:

Men's High Jump Final - Tejaswin Shankar (11:30 PM)

Women's Shot Put Final - Manpreet Kaur (12:35 AM)

Boxing:

Women's 48 Kg (Minimumweight) quarterfinal - Nitu Ghangas (4:45 PM)

Men's 57 kg (Featherweight) quarterfinal - Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5:45 PM)

Women's 50 kg (Lightweight) quarterfinal - Nikhat Zareen (11:15 PM)

Women's 70 kg (Light Middleweight) quarterfinal - Lovlina Borgohain (12:45 AM)

Men's 80 kg (Light Heavyweight) quarterfinal - Ashish Kumar (2:00 AM)

Cricket:

Women's T20 - India vs Barbados (10:30 PM)

Hockey:

Women's Pool A - India vs Canada (3:30 PM)

Men's Pool B - India vs Canada (6:30 PM)

Judo: (2:30 PM onwards)

Women's 78 kg quarterfinal - Tulika Maan

Men's 100 kg Elimination Round of 16 - Deepak Deswal

Lawn Bowls:

Men's Singles - Mridul Borgohain (1:00 PM)

Women's Pair - India vs NIUE (1:00 PM)

Men's Singles - Mridul Borgohain (4:00 PM)

Women's Pair - India vs South Africa (4:00 PM)

Men's Fours - India vs Cook Islands (7:30 PM)

Women's Triple - India vs NIUE (7:30 PM)

Men's Fours - India vs England (10:30 PM)

Squash:

Mixed Doubles Round of 32 - Joshna/Harinder vs Sri Lanka (3:30 PM)

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match - Saurav Ghosal (9:30 PM)

Para Table Tennis:

Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Group 1 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel (3:10 PM)

Women's singles classes 3-5 Group 2 - Sonalben Manubhai Patel (3:10 PM)

Women's singles classes 6-10 Group 1 - Baby Sahana Ravi (3:10 PM)

Men's singles class 3-5 Group 1 - Raj Aravindan Alagar (4:55 PM)

Women's singles classes 6-10 Group 1 - Baby Sahana Ravi (9:40 PM)

Women's singles classes 3-5 Group 2 - Sonalben Manubhai Patel (10:15 PM)

Men's singles class 3-5 Group 1 - Raj Aravindan Alagar (12:00 AM)

Weightlifting:

Men's 109 kg - Lovpreet Singh (2:00 PM)

Women's 87+ kg - Purnima Singh (6:30 PM)

Men's 109+ kg - Gurdeep Singh (11:00 PM)

