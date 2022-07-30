Commonwealth Games 2022: Injured Sanket Sargar gives 'sweat and blood' for gold, secures silver in men's weightlifting

Sanket Sargar put in a bittersweet performance on Saturday, as he fetched India's first medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham. The weightlifter secured a silver in the 55kg event with a total lift of 248kg (113+135). Sanket was en route to bagging gold but an injury sustained in the second attempt pushed him to second place and Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq bin Kasdan climbed to top spot. Bin Kasan lifted 142kg (a CWG record in clean and jerk) in his final attempt of the clean and jerk round and claimed gold with a total lift of 249kg. After the injury, Sargar also attended the medal ceremony with his hand in a cast.

This is also the first big multi-discipline event medal for the weightlifter from Maharashtra. Sargar was able to attempt one lift in the clean and jerk section as he suffered an injury and looked in pain after he failed to pick up 139kg in his second and third attempts.

Son of a farmer, Sanket started weightlifting in 2013 and his sister is also an athlete in the sport. Previously, Sanket also set a new Commonwealth and national record at the Asian qualifiers in Singapore in February 2022. Speaking to broadcasters Sony Sports Network after his silver medal, Sargar said, "This medal is for Azaadi Amrit Mahotsav celebration (75th year of India's independence) and for the ones who protect our country by giving their sweat and blood without worrying about their gives".

Regarding his injury, he said, "I heard a snap-like sound during the second attempt in clean and jerk and dropped the weights. After that my coach had a look at my arm, there was a lot of pain but I had to make the third attempt. I tried to secure the gold, but I could not do it".

"I am very disappointed and angry as I lost the gold medal. I had prepared and worked so hard for the gold medal but unfortunately, this injury prevented me from claiming gold", he further added.

