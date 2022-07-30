Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / Commonwealth Games 2022: India Boxer Hassamuddin cruises into pre-quarters of 57kg

Published on Jul 30, 2022 06:17 PM IST
Hassamuddin, a bronze medallist in the last CWG in 2018, defeated young Amzolele Dyeyi of South Africa 5-0 in an unanimous verdict.
Mohammad Hussamuddin: File photo(Twitter)
PTI |

Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin cruised into the pre-quarterfinals of the men's featherweight (57kg) category of the Commonwealth Games Birmingham on Saturday.

Hassamuddin used his quick hands and nimble footwork to overpower his rival.

The Indian kept his shape from the onset and didn't allow his opponent to take the initiative in any of the three rounds.

While the South African tried his best to unsettle the experienced Indian, Hassamuddin was up to the task to deny any opening to his rival.

Hassamuddin will face Md Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the next round for a place in the quarterfinals.

commonwealth games
