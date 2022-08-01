Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Day 4 telecast of India matches at CWG in Birmingham

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming: After putting in good displays from Day 1 to Day 3, the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) will be aiming to build on that momentum on Day 4 in Birmingham, on Monday. The day will see Indian men's hockey team face England and will be aiming to grab their second consecutive win, after beating Ghana in their opener. Also the men's table tennis team will be facing Nigeria in the semi-finals , scheduled for 9:00 PM IST. Meanwhile in the weightlifting, Ajay Singh will be in action in the men's 81kg category, with Harjinder Kaur aiming to impress in the women's 71kg category.

Here are the live streaming details:-

Where are the Commonwealth Games 2022 being held?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 are being held in Birmingham, England.

What time will India's Day 4 campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

India will begin its Day 4 campaign in weightlifting with Ajay Singh's men's 81kg event scheduled for 2:15 PM. It will be followed by the Indian men's hockey team's match against England, set for 8:30 PM and then table tennis team will take on Nigeria for their semi-final clash at 9:00 PM IST. Also, Harjinder Kaur will have her women's 71kg category at 11:15 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast India's Day 4 campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 ?

India's matches will be telecast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels.

Where can I watch the live stream of India's Day 4 campaign in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022?

The live streaming of India's matches will also be available on the Sony LIV app or website. You can also follow the live updates at https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/commonwealth-games

