Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When and where to watch in India

One of the biggest sporting events across the globe, the Commonwealth Games is all set to begin on Thursday. The beautiful City of Birmingham, also called England's heart, is hosting the Games this time. The countdown has started, the stage is set, the athletes are raring to perform and Birmingham is all decked up to welcome supporters from across the globe. The official mascot Perry, the multi-coloured bull is out on Birmingham's streets welcoming the guests, sportspersons and officials.

More than 5000 athletes form 72 Commonwealth Nations will compete in Swimming, Athletics, Gymnastics, Boxing, Wrestling, Badminton, Cricket, Hockey, Basketball, Cycling and a number of other sporting events. For the first time in the history of major multisport world event, more medals are at stake for women's athletes as compared to men's. There will be 134 men's medal events and136 women's medal events in the games.

The opening ceremony will be in the presence of Prince Charles and a full house of 30,000 spectators in Alexander Stadium, cheering for world champion sportspersons and the performers. Two time Olympic medallist and star Badminton Player PV Sindhu will be India's flagbearer during the opening ceremony. India has sent a squad comprising 215 athletes and 107 officials to the Birmingham CWG 2022. As women's cricket is making its debut, the games will further connect with the audience at home in India.

Here are the live streaming details:-

When will the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony be held?

The opening ceremony will be held on July 28, Thursday, in Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England.

What time will the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony begin?

The opening ceremony will begin at 11:30 pm Indian Standard time and 7 pm local time.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony will be telecast live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels. Additionally, DD Sports will also live stream the opening ceremony in India.

Where can I watch the live stream of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony in India?

The opening ceremony live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app or website.

