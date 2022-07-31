Watch: Indian boxer Sanjeet's shock reaction after controversial split decision in Round of 16 CWG 2022 match

In sports, wins and losses are part and parcel of the game, but at times it becomes difficult for a sportsman to deal with a defeat. Something similar happened when India's heavyweight boxer and reigning Asian Champion Sanjeet lost 2-3 to Ato Faoagali of Samoa Islands in Round of 16 bout in the 92kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2022 late on Saturday night. Following a split decision, Sanjeet was left stunned in the ring the moment the result announced. Even the British commentators, who had been praising Sanjeet all along the match, seemed taken aback by the result.

As the bout got underway, Sanjeet landed aggressive punches on Faoagali to win the first round by unanimous decision. All five judges from Sri Lanka, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Australia, England and Trinidad & Tobago gave Sanjeet a perfect 10 score. In the second round, Sanjeet, however, played bit defensively even as his opponent landed a few controversial punches around his chest. But even then, by the end of round 2, Sanjeet was comfortably leading 3-2 over the Samoan boxer.

Faoagali turned the tables in round 3 getting Perfect 10 scores from each of the five judges. In the final scorecard, two judges had marked scores of 29-28 in favour of Faoagali, while two judges had marked scores of 29-28 in favour of Sanjeet. The official from Sri Lanka had given final scores of 28-28 to both the boxers, but in the decision tie-breaking decision that followed, the judge chose Faoagali over Sanjeet.

As the results were being announced, Sanjeet, sweat dripping from his face, was merrily raising his hand to the crowd in anticipation of winning the bout. But when as the result went in Faoagali's favour, Sanjeet could not believe it as his expression said it all, while the 2018 Gold Coast silver medallist Faoagali jumped in joy. The result of the bout is being widely discussed on social media with fans questioning the judges' decision. Some fans labelled the Sri Lankan judge whose decision ultimately decided the result, biased.

Reigning Asian Champion, Sanjeet had beaten five-time Asian Championship medallist and Rio Olympic silver medallist Kazakhstan's Vassiliy Levit in the finals of Asian Championship in June 2021. Indian fans back home were pretty confident of him coming back with a medal in the CWG 2022 too but the result is sure to have left them disappointed.

