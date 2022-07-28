‘I am confident our athletes will give their best’: PM Modi sends strong message to IND contingent ahead of CWG 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Indian contingent luck ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, which will get underway in less than an hour. The Prime Minister backed every member to do well in their respective events and hoped it will inspire the people of our country. “Best wishes to the Indian contingent at the start of the 2022 CWG in Birmingham. I am confident our athletes will give their best and keep inspiring the people of India through their stupendous sporting performances,” he tweeted on Thursday night. (FOLLOW - Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony LIVE updates)

The Prime Minister also graced the inauguration of the FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai earlier in the evening. “Sports is beautiful because it has the inherent power to unite. Sports bring people and societies closer. Sports nurtures a spirit of teamwork,” the PM noted during his address at the event. State Chief Minister M K Stalin was also present at the event.

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh will be the flagbearer from the Indian camp. "It is a great honour to be bestowed with the responsibility to lead the contingent and hold the flag at such an august gathering. I am extremely happy and I wish all my fellow contingent all the best for the Games. I would like to thank IOA also for choosing me as the flag bearer," said Sindhu in a statement as per Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media.

Sindhu has won silver at Rio Olympics and followed it up with a bronze at Tokyo. Meanwhile, Manpreet-led Indian men's hockey team secured bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will start from July 28 and will conclude on August 8. A total of 215 members will represent India at the quadrennial event, who will be taking part in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.

