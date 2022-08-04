‘I was getting goosebumps, it was a dream to see PV Sindhu’: Renuka Singh, CWG leading wicket-taker, enjoys fan moment

Women's cricket has been added to the Commonwealth Games roster for the first time in Birmingham and India have so far produced a superb show in the quadrennial sporting event. The team started the campaign with a three-wicket defeat against Australia but went on to secure two of their three Group A encounters to advance to the semifinals. (Follow: Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 7 Live Updates)

While the unit is engaged with cricketing duties, they have also been out supporting the other India contingents. The cricketers were present for India's badminton and women's hockey events and for seamer Renuka Singh it was a whimsical feeling.

In a video shared on the official handle of BCCI Women, Renuka shared her experience of visiting the Birmingham Village. “We went to watch PV Sindhu's match and it was a closed fought contest and I was getting goosebumps while watching her play.”

“The crowd was fantastic too and we enjoyed a lot. It was a dream to see PV Sindhu face to face and it was fulfilled yesterday,” the seamer said.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma, who was also part of the video, said: “We watched hockey as well and the way the girls performed the hard work was reflecting.”

Jemimah Rodrigues, India's middle-order batter, also praised the tenacity of the Indian contingent and said “by looking at them we are also getting motivated to win a gold medal for India.”

Renuka scalped four wickets in the must-win encounter against Barbados and is the leading wicket-taker of the competition. She has picked nine wickets from three matches.

Meanwhile, Deepti and Jemimah also played big role in India's win against Barbados. Jemimah scored an unbeaten 56 off 46 balls, while Deepti chipped in with 28-ball 34*. The duo added 70 runs in the final seven overs for the fifth wicket, helping India pile 162/4 on the board after being invited to bat first. In response Barbados could only manage 62/8 in 20 overs and lost the contest by 100 runs.

