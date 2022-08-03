Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Commonwealth Games / India vs Canada Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022: Amit Rohidas extends IND's lead, 2-0 vs CAN in Quarter 1
Live

India vs Canada Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2022: Amit Rohidas extends IND's lead, 2-0 vs CAN in Quarter 1

  • India vs Canada Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Score: IND face Canada in their Pool B fixture, in Birmingham. Follow India vs Canada CWG Live Men’s Hockey Score And Updates here.
IND vs CAN Live Score: India face Canada at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.(AFP)
Updated on Aug 03, 2022 06:57 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

India vs Canada, Men's Hockey, Pool B, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India will look to avoid any unnecessary hiccups against Canada in their Men's Hockey fixture at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Wednesday. The Manpreet Singh-led side were stunned by England in a 4-4 draw as the hosts staged a late comeback. The draw was especially hard to swallow, considering India's 11-0 trouncing of Ghana in their Pool B opener. A win against Canada will consolidate India's position in the group and take it closer to the semi-finals. India are currently second with four points and England are on top with seven points from three games.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 03 Aug 2022 06:57 PM

    India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Quarter 2 begins!

    Quarter 2 begins and India hold a 2-0 lead against Canada!

    India 2-0 Canada, Quarter 2

  • Wed, 03 Aug 2022 06:53 PM

    India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Quarter 1 ends!

    Quarter 1 ends and India lead 2-0 with goals from Harmanpreet and Rohidas!

    India 2-0 Canada, end of Quarter 1

  • Wed, 03 Aug 2022 06:48 PM

    India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: INDIA GRAB ANOTHER GOAL!

    Stunning work by Rohidas as he surges into the circle after a long pass from Varun. He goes inside the circle from the left flank and scores!

    India 2-0 Canada, Quarter 1

  • Wed, 03 Aug 2022 06:43 PM

    India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: INDIA GET THEIR GOAL!

    India win a penalty corner and Harmanpreet makes no mistake with the drag flick, gives the goalkeeper no chance with eight minutes to go!

    India 1-0 Canada, Quarter 1

  • Wed, 03 Aug 2022 06:40 PM

    India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India get a penalty corner!

    With less than 11 minutes to go in this quarter and India get a penalty corner, but fail to convert. It catches the foot of a Canada player and India get another penalty corner! They fail to convert that too after a brilliant save on the goal-line by a Canadian player.

    India 0-0 Canada, Quarter 1

  • Wed, 03 Aug 2022 06:35 PM

    India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: The action begins!

    Quarter 1 begins and India apply pressure right from the get-go!

    India 0-0 Canada, Quarter 1

  • Wed, 03 Aug 2022 06:31 PM

    India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Pre-match formalities!

    Both teams walk in for their pre-match formalities!

  • Wed, 03 Aug 2022 06:25 PM

    India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India playing XI

    Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet (VC), Rohidas, Surender, Varun, Manpreet (C), Hardik, Shahsher, Akashdeep, Abhishek, Lalit

  • Wed, 03 Aug 2022 05:58 PM

    India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: RECAP!

    In their previous fixture, India were held to a 4-4 draw vs England. Goals from Lalit Upadhyay (2') and Mandeep Singh (13', 23') helped India grab an early 3-0 lead. Liam Ansell pulled one back for England in the 42nd-minute, but then Harmanpreet Singh made it 4-1 in the 46th-minute. Nick Bandurak scored twice in the 47th and 53rd-minute, before Phil Roper (50') equalised late in Quarter 4, with seven minutes to go.

  • Wed, 03 Aug 2022 05:51 PM

    India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Last meeting

    The last time both these sides met was at the 2019 Sultan Azlan Shah cup, where India won 7-3.

  • Wed, 03 Aug 2022 05:33 PM

    India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Head-to-head

    Both sides have faced each other 32 times, with India coming out on top with 26, compared to Canada's four. Two matches have ended as a draw.

  • Wed, 03 Aug 2022 05:30 PM

    India vs Canada, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hello and good evening everyone!

    Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Men's Hockey Pool B fixture between India and Canada. Stay tuned for some exciting action folks!

Topics
commonwealth games india men's hockey team
