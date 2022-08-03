India vs Canada Live Streaming CWG 2022: When and Where to watch IND vs CAN men's hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 match

In the hockey match against England on Monday, India realised that the match wasn't over until the clock stopped. At the start of fourth quarter, India were leading 4-1 and looked all set to clinch their second match in Commonwealth Games 2022, but England turned things around and levelled the scores 4-4 to secure a draw. India had come into the match on the high of beating Ghana 11-0 but they realised that the Englishmen are a different kettle of fish. In their third match of the CWG 2022, India will take on Canada in their Pool B match.

India need to make sure they don't repeat their mistakes from Monday's tie against where they conceded three goals in the last quarter. England's forward Nicholas Bandurak was the hero scoring two goals in the 47th and 53rd minute respectively, catching defenders off-guard. India were down to just nine men for quite sometime in the fourth quarter due to yellow cards to Varun Kumar and Gurjant Singh, and it could have cost India the match as seven minutes were still remaining when Bandurak scored the equaliser in the 53rd minute.

India would definitely try to avoid yellow card suspensions in upcoming matches. India's forward Mandeep Singh is in terrific touch with three goals in the games, and defender Harmanpreet Singh with four goals has been their trump card so far. On the other hand, Canada drew their last match 1-1 against Ghana, and ranked 13 in the world, the Canadians should ideally not pose a serious challenge to India who are ranked five. But at the same time, stranger things have happened in sports. Despite Canada not winning a single game so far at CWG 2022, India won't be taking things lightly and aiming to top pool B which, currently led by England.

When will India vs Canada men's hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The India vs Canada Men's Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played on August 3, Wednesday.

What time does India vs Canada men's hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 match start?

The India vs Canada Men's Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 06:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Canada men's hockey match aat Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The India vs Canada Men's Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played in Birmingham, England.

Which channel will broadcast India vs Canada men's hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 match in India?

The India vs Canada Men's Commonwealth Games 2022 will broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs Canada men's hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of India vs Canada Men's Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.

