India vs England Live Streaming CWG 2022: When and where to watch IND vs ENG men's hockey at Commonwealth Games

India vs England Live Streaming CWG 2022: The Manpreet-led Indian unit kicked-off their Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a resounding 11-0 win over Ghana in a Pool B encounter. India dominated the contest right from the word go as goals were scored in every quarter of the match. In less than 24 hours, the Indian unit will be back in the field but this time for a much sterner test. They will take on England in their second clash, who also played their CWG 2022 opener against Ghana and defeated them 6-0.

The good news for India is the rate of conversion of penalty corners, which was exceptional against Ghana. Here are the live streaming details of IND vs ENG men's hockey match at CWG 2022:

When will India vs England men’s hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs England men’s hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played on August 1.

What time does India vs England men’s hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

The India vs England men’s hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 08:30 pm IST.

Where will India vs England men’s hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs England men’s hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played at the University of Birmingham ground in Birmingham.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England men’s hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The India vs England men’s hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 will broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs England men’s hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The live streaming of India vs England men’s hockey match at Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com.

