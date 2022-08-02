India vs England Live Streaming CWG 2022: When and where to watch IND vs ENG Live on TV and online

India vs England Women Hockey Live Streaming, CWG 2022 Live Telecast in India: With successive victories against Ghana and Wales in their pool A matches, the Indian women hockey team is sitting at second place in their group in the CWG 2022. On Tuesday, the Indian team will face England who are on the top of group A currently. England are in terrific form with successive wins against Ghana and Canada, without conceding a single goal. Indian women will face their biggest challenge yet against England as the latter are ranked four places above them at number five in the world rankings.

Earlier, the Indian women routed Ghana 5-0 and followed it up with a 3-1 win over Wales. Defender Gurjit Kaur had been the star performer for India in both games scoring two goals against Ghana and one against Wales. Forward Vandana Katariya was fantastic against Wales as well, scoring two. Meanwhile, captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia remained at her best in front of the goal. The Indian team will have to tame England's forward Hannah Martin who has been sensational in the games. England 's defender Grace Balsdon has also been their trump card as she scored a hat-trick against Ghana.

A win against home side England will pump up the spirits of Women in Blue and they would surely be looking to replicate their good showing in the games so far.

When will India vs England Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The India vs England Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played on August 2, Tuesday.

What time does India vs England Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey match start?

The India vs England Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 hockey match will start at 06:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs England Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 hockey match be played?

The India vs England Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 hockey match will be played in Birmingham, England.

Which channel will broadcast India vs England Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 hockey match in India?

The India vs England Women's Commonwealth Games 2022 hockey match will broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs England Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 hockey match in India?

The live streaming of India vs England Women’s Commonwealth Games 2022 hockey match will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.

