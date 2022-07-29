Watch: Shafali Verma given not out despite being ‘stumped' way outside her crease, Australians not surprised. Here's why

An interesting event took place during India women's cricket team's first Commonwealth Games 2022 match against Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday. India opener Shafali Varma was way outside of her crease when Australia keeper Alyssa Healy gathered the ball cleanly and whipped the bails off in a flash but Verma was adjudged not out and not none of the Australian cricketer's surprise.

It transpired in the ninth over of India's innings when left-arm spinner threw it down the leg seeing Verma come down the track. The India right-hander was strangled down the leg side. Healy did really well to gather the ball cleanly and take the bails off as soon as possible. But while doing so, she forgot to change the ball from her left hand to the right one.

Healy had the ball in her left hand when she whipped the bails with her right. According to the rules, the ball has to be in contact with the hand that has taken the bails off. The veteran keeper-batter did try to correct her mistake and tried to disturb the stumps again with her left hand but now, with the bails already off, she needed to the uproot the stumps.

In between all this, Verma quietly made her way back to the crease. Healy knew she had made a blunder as soon she broke the bails. She had both her hands up and perhaps wasn't even ready to go for the appeal. Eventually, the square leg umpire decided to send it upstairs just to be absolutely sure. Replays confirmed and Verma was given not out.

The India right-hander scored 48 off 33 balls before being dismissed by the same bowler-keeper combination in the 12th over. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 52 off 35 balls as India posted a competitive 154 for 8 batting first. In reply, India medium pacer Renuka Singh ran through Australia's top-order with a four-wicket haul in the powerplay but Ashleigh Gardner (52 off 35) and Grace Harris (37 off 20) helped Australia win with three wickets in the hand.

Women's cricket is making its first appearance in the Commonwealth Games. Previosuly men's cricket had was a part of the Games back in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur.

