India vs Australia Highlights Commonwealth Games 2022: AUS-W win by 3 wickets vs IND-W in opener, Renuka Thakur takes 4
- Commonwealth Games 2022 Highlights India Women vs Australia Women: Australia defeated India by three wickets at Edgbaston on Friday. Follow IND-W vs AUS-W Highlights here.
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Highlights: With women's cricket making its debut, Australia defeat India by three wickets in their Commowealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) opener, at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday. An unbeaten match-winning knock of 52 runs off 35 balls by Ashleigh Gardner helped Australia reach 157/7 in 19 overs, succesfully chasing down a target of 155 runs. Meanwhile, Renuka Singh was in hot form and took four wickets for India. Initially, Harmanpreet Kaur hammered 52 runs off 34 balls to help India post 154 for eight in 20 overs, with Jess Jonassen taking a four-wicket haul for Australia.
Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana.
Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland and Amanda-Jade Wellington.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jul 29, 2022 06:33 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR! AUSTRALIA MANAGE TO DO IT! THEY DEFEAT INDIA!
A poor delivery by Deepti and King hammers it to deep midwicket for a match-winning four!
After 19 overs, Australia 157/7, Target 155
Australia win by three wicketes.
-
Jul 29, 2022 06:29 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR! PAST POINT!
A short delivery by Radha, wide. Gardner goes low and cuts it past Deepti at point for a four!
-
Jul 29, 2022 06:27 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR! Australia need 21 from 18 balls
Back of a length delivery by Meghna, outside off. Gardner cuts it to deep point for a four!
After 17 overs, Australia 134/7
Australia need 21 runs of 18 balls!
-
Jul 29, 2022 06:21 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR!
A full delivery by Radha, on off. Gardner slams it over the infield on the off side for a four!
-
Jul 29, 2022 06:17 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: TAKENNN! JESS JONASSEN DEPARTS!
A full delivery by Deepti, outside off. Jonassen hits it straight to the bowler for a followthrough catch!
Jonassen c and b Deepti 3 (5)
-
Jul 29, 2022 06:12 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: OUT! Australia 100/6, Target 155
A full delivery by Meghna and outside off. Harris slices it and it goes to the left of Harmanpreet from near mid-off and she takes a reverse catch!
Harris c Kaur b Meghna 37 (20)
After 13 overs, Australia 100/6
Australia need 55 from 42 balls.
-
Jul 29, 2022 06:09 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR!
A good length delivery by Meghna, on off. Gardner pulls it to deep midwicket for a four! 50 partnershp for Gardner and Harris!
-
Jul 29, 2022 06:03 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: OVER WIDE LONG ON!
A full delivery by Yadav, outside off. Harris hammers it over wide long-on for a maximum!
-
Jul 29, 2022 06:02 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: SIX!
A full delivery by Yadav, outside off. Harris hammers it straight for a six!
-
Jul 29, 2022 05:53 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: No run
A good length delivery by Meghna and Gardner defends it to cover.
-
Jul 29, 2022 05:49 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: OUT!
Deepti tosses it up, wide outside off. Haynes slices it in the air for an easy catch at point!
Haynes c Yadav b Sharma 9 (14)
-
Jul 29, 2022 05:46 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: One run, Australia need 108 from 78 balls!
A short delivery by Renuka, on middle and leg. Haynes pulls it down to fine leg for a single.
After 7 overs, Australia 47/4
Australia need 108 runs from 78 balls.
-
Jul 29, 2022 05:40 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: OUT! RENUKA SINGH GETS HER 4TH!
A length delivery by Renuka, on off. McGrath gets an inside edge past to leg stump!
McGrath b Renuka 14 (8)
-
Jul 29, 2022 05:34 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR!
A poor delivery by Gayakwad and McGrath slams it past the bowler's left for a four!
-
Jul 29, 2022 05:29 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: OUT! RENUKA SINGH STRIKES THRICE!
A full delivery by Renuka and Mooney ends up hitting it to her own stumps!
Mooney c Renuka 10 (9)
-
Jul 29, 2022 05:26 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: OUT!
A short delivery by Renuka and wide. Lanning slices it in the air and Radha dives forward to catch it!
Lanning c Yadav b Renuka 8 (5)
-
Jul 29, 2022 05:18 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR!
A short delivery by Meghna, wide. Lanning cuts it in front of square for a four!
-
Jul 29, 2022 05:15 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Two runs
A full delivery by Renuka, wide. Lanning goes low and cuts it behind square for a double!
-
Jul 29, 2022 05:13 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: OUTTTT! INCREDIBLE START BY INDIA!
A HUGE WICKET!
A full delivery by Renuka and outside off. Healy gets a edge and its taken at first slip by Deepti!
Healy c Sharma b Renuka 0 (2)
-
Jul 29, 2022 05:11 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: The action resumes!
Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney to open the chase for Australia. Renuka Singh to bowl for India.
-
Jul 29, 2022 05:00 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: OUT! INNINGS END FOR INDIA! TARGET 155
A length delivery by Schutt and Meghna skies it straight to deep square for an easy catch!
Meghna c McGrath b Schutt 0 (1)
After 20 overs, India 154/8
TARGET: 155
-
Jul 29, 2022 04:59 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: THAT'S IT FOR THE INDIAN CAPTAIN! FABULOUS INNINGS!
Schutt sends it around the legs and it looks like it hit the back of the bat and hit the stumps! OUT!
Harmanpreet b Schutt 52 (34)
-
Jul 29, 2022 04:57 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR! HALF-CENTURY FOR HARMANPREET KAUR!
HARMANPREET SWEEPS THIS DELIVERY BY SCHUTT FROM OUTSIDE OFF AND GUIDES IT BEHIND SQUARE FOR A FOUR AND ALSO BRINGS UP HER FIFTY!
-
Jul 29, 2022 04:56 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: SIX! THE STANDS WERE CHANTING 'WE WANT SIXER!!!!'
Flighted delivery by Jonassen and Harmanpreet clobbers it over long-on for a smashing six! THE CROWD GOES BERSERK AND AUSTRALIA ARE CONFUSED HERE!
After 19 overs, India 147/6
-
Jul 29, 2022 04:53 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: OUT!
Deol gave too much of room and miscues her shot to McGrath at cover for an easy catch!
Deol c McGrath b Jonassen 7 (6)
-
Jul 29, 2022 04:52 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR! India 136/5
Harmanpreet attacks King and pulls this delivery over deep square for a four! IT WAS NEARLY A SIX!
After 18 overs, India 136/5
-
Jul 29, 2022 04:43 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: OUT! EXCELLENT OVER BY AUSTRALIA!
A slow delivery by Jonassen, and Deepti tries to drive but gets beaten. She inside edges it back to the bowler! OUT!
Deepti c and b Jonassen 1 (2)
After 15.5 overs, India 117/5
-
Jul 29, 2022 04:42 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: OUT!
A looped delivery by Jonassen, wide of off. ROdrigues hits it straight to mid-off for a catch!
Jemimah c Mooney b Jonassen 11 (12)
-
Jul 29, 2022 04:34 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: One run, India 105/3
Pitched on leg by King and Harmanpreet sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
After 14 overs, India 105/3
-
Jul 29, 2022 04:31 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR! INDIA ARE PAST 100 NOW!
A poor delivery by King and Rodrigues guides it inside-out over extra cover for a four and India are 100-up!
-
Jul 29, 2022 04:22 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: OUT! BIG ONE FOR AUSTRALIA!
Jonassen tosses it down leg and Shafali sweeps it is caught behind by Healy. Ultra edge shows it came off the glove after Australia review.
Verma c Healy b Jonassen 48 (33)
-
Jul 29, 2022 04:20 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: PULLED FOR A FOUR! India 92/2
A short length delivery by Brown and Shafali pulls it over mid-on but it was miscued as a diving Mooney fails to stop it. FOUR!
After 11 overs, India 92/2
-
Jul 29, 2022 04:17 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR! THAT WAS LUCKY!
A yorker by Brown and Shafali inside edges it fine for a four!
-
Jul 29, 2022 04:15 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR!
A full toss by King and Harmanpreet paddles it fine for a strong four!
-
Jul 29, 2022 04:12 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: RUN OUT! SUDDEN MIX UP!
Yastika took off but Shafali didn't want it. Yastika gets stuck mid-way and tries to get back but fails to do so!
Yastika run out Harris/Healy 8 (12)
In walks, Harmanpreet.
-
Jul 29, 2022 04:05 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR!
A good delivery by McGrath and Verma gets a thick edge past the gloves of Healy for a four to deep third!
-
Jul 29, 2022 04:04 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Full toss and a four!
A slow full toss by McGrath and Shafali carves it straight past the bowler for a four!
-
Jul 29, 2022 04:03 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR!
A half volley by McGrath on leg and Shafali slams it forward of square for a four!
-
Jul 29, 2022 04:01 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: One run, 50-up for India!
A quick delivery by Jonassen and around off. Yastika directs it to deep mid-wicket for a single and India are 50-up!
-
Jul 29, 2022 03:52 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR!
A poor delivery by Gardner and Verma clatters it over the bowler for a four, past long-on.
-
Jul 29, 2022 03:51 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: OUT! SMRITI MANDHANA DEPARTS!
A full and wide delivery by Brown and Mandhana gets a thin edge to Healy behind for an easy catch!
Mandhana c Healy b Brown 24 (17)
In walks, Yasika.
-
Jul 29, 2022 03:45 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR!
Mandhana attacks this delivery and pulls this short ball over forward square leg for a four!
-
Jul 29, 2022 03:41 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: SMRITI MANDHANA GUIDES IT FOR ANOTHER FOUR! India 16/0
A poor delivery by Gardner and Mandhana skies it straight of mid-off for a four!
After 2.1 overs, India 16/0
-
Jul 29, 2022 03:40 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR! SMRITI MANDHANA IS TAKING IT TO THE AUSSIES!
A wide half volley by Schutt and Mandhana smacks it wide of cover for a well-timed four!
-
Jul 29, 2022 03:33 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: FOUR! THROUGH COVER-POINT!
A full toss by Brown and Mandhana slices it with much aplomb through the gap at cover-point for a four!
-
Jul 29, 2022 03:32 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: No run
A full delivery by Brown and Mandhana drives it straight to mid-off to start off with.
-
Jul 29, 2022 03:30 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: The action begins!
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma to open for India. Darcie Brown to bowl for Australia.
-
Jul 29, 2022 03:12 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: 'Difficult to win', says Meg Lanning
"Will be enjoyable to go out first as a team on the field. Preparation has been good, we are ready to play. We have played in big competitions. (Extra pressure?) We are so used to it to be honest. We want to win every game we play. It is a new tournament, difficult to win, but want to enjoy the challenge", said Meg Lanning.
-
Jul 29, 2022 03:10 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: 'Going with three spinners', says Harmanpreet Kaur
"Wicket looks good. We have trained hard last couple of months and see what works for us. Side is looking positive. We are going with three spinners, two medium pacers, keeper and the rest batters", said Harmanpreet after winning the toss.
-
Jul 29, 2022 03:08 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Playing XIs
Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh (debut), Renuka Thakur.
-
Jul 29, 2022 03:03 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: India win toss, opt to bat
India captain Harmanpreet has won the toss and opted to bat.
-
Jul 29, 2022 02:58 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Weather report
The temperature will be around 13 degrees Celsius during the evening and there is 7% chance of rainfall during daytime.
-
Jul 29, 2022 02:54 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: No Pooja Vastrakar for India!
Pooja was forced to stay back in India after testing positive for Covid-1, a day before departure for Birmingham.
On Pooja, Harmanpreet said, "She has been doing well for the past one year. Normally senior players give a lot of ideas but she came up with this and spoke about it and I really liked it."
-
Jul 29, 2022 02:50 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Need to play with ‘killing attitude’, says Harmanpreet Kaur
"During the Sri Lanka tour, we had a meeting with the players. I asked the girls how they want the team to play. Pooja gave a good answer about the killing attitude", Harmanpreet said during the pre-match conference.
"Right now we are working on that whether we are training or playing. Everyone is talking about that in the team. All players have bought into this and Pooja is someone who comes up with funny ideas all the time", she further added.
-
Jul 29, 2022 02:39 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other 23 times with Australia coming out on top with 16 wins, compared to India's six. Meanwhile one match has been abandoned.
-
Jul 29, 2022 02:29 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of CWG's women's cricket debut as Harmanpreet Kaur's India take on Australia at Edgbaston. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!
TT: 'Old' Batra is enjoying the game
- At 27, she certainly isn’t old. But she is no younger than from four years ago when Manika, with her twinkled eyes and pimpled backhand rubber on her racquet, caught the imagination of the Indian sporting fan.
Thakur shines bright in India's three-wicket loss
- Thakur's four-wicket burst had Australia on the backfoot before Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris took Aussies across the finish line.
Australia find their miracle as India fail to close it out
- The world champions were in big trouble at 49/5 but Harris and Gardener came to their rescue.
CWG 2022: Gurjit brace gives India women comprehensive 5-0 win over Ghana
- The Indian women's hockey team opened its campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham with a solid 5-0 win against Ghana on Friday.