Watch: Malaysian coach breaks the internet, wins hearts by giving his shoes to rival Jamaican shuttler in CWG 2022

More than the laurels and medals, sports is about showing sportsmanship. The motive of world sporting events is as much about inculcating the spirit of empathy and humanity as much it is about competition. In a great moment of sportsmanship during the Badminton mixed team event of Commonwealth Games 2022, Malaysia's badminton coach Hendrawan gave his shoes to Jamaica's Samuel Rickets after his pair was damaged during his singles match against Ng Tze Yong. Thankfully, Hendranwan's shoes were a perfect fit for Rickets, who continued playing in them even in the doubles match later in the day.

However, Rickets lost the singles match 12-21 and 16-21. In the doubles match too, Tokyo Olympic bronze medallists Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik had defeated Ricketts-Joel Angus 21-7, 21-11. Although Jamaica cruised to a 4-1 victory against Zambia in their next group match, they couldn't qualify for the quarterfinals.

When the opposition coach is your shoe size and saves the day 😇



It's what the Games is all about!#B2022 #CommonwealthGames #Badminton pic.twitter.com/wnJcJ7uNKW — Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) July 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Malaysia stormed into badminton mixed team quarter-finals at the Birmingham CWG 2022 after a comfortable 5-0 win over Jamaica in Group D. The Malaysian team continued their good run by routing South Africa by 5-0 in the previous match and will faced Sri Lanka in quarterfinals on Sunday.

On the other hand, in the same event of badminton mixed team, India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan and Sri Lanka 5-0 each and won 4-1 against Australia. In group stage, India's dominance can be estimated by the fact that the team lost just 1 match against all the teams it had faced.

