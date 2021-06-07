Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
COVID-afflicted Milkha and wife improving: Family statement

Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped. He was previously admitted to Fortis hospital.
PTI | , Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUN 07, 2021 06:40 PM IST
Milkha Singh: File photo(PTI)

There is continuous improvement in the condition of sprint icon Milkha Singh and his wife Nirmal Kaur as they battle COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Units of separate hospitals here, read a statement from their family on Monday.

The 91-year-old Milkha is admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), while his 82-year-old wife, who is a former national volleyball captain, is at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

"Milkha Ji continues to improve and his condition is stable. However, he is still in the ICU. Mrs Nirmal Milkha Ji is stable and improving. She is battling hard," read the statement issued by the family.

Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped. He was previously admitted to Fortis hospital.

"We are grateful for your prayers and good wishes," the family said.

The two are suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
