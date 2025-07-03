Diego Luna family: What we know about USMNT star's girlfriend and parents

As the United States National Football Team took on Guatemala at the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals at Energizer Park, midfielder Diego Luna scored a brace to put Mauricio Pochettino's side 2-0 up in the first half itself. Despite there being huge weight on his shoulder having replaced USMNT's star midfielder, Christian Pulisic, Luna delivered scoring a brace. Diego Luna at the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal match between USA and Costa Rica at US Bank Stadium.(AFP)

Dubbed a rising star in the USMNT team, Luna plays for the Real Salt Lake, the Salt Lake City, Utah-based Major League Soccer outfit. A Sunnyvale, California native, his recent rise in stature within the USMNT set up has sparked a lot of interest into his personal life. However, not much is known about Luna's family life.

Here's what we know

Luna's family of Mexican descent had a strong culture of soccer in the family which helped Luna grown into the game from a young age. His father, Alberto “Beto” Lun, reportedly played indoor soccer for the San Jose Shocker. One of his sisters, Kristan, works as an Assistant Coach at Sonoma State University, in California. Details about Luna's mother, and if they couple have any other children apart from Diego and Kristal, is also not known.

He joined the Palo Alto Soccer Club and played there for several years before joining the San Jose Earthquakes Academy. He then joined the Barça Residency Academy in Arizona. at the age of 15. He played for the USMNT U-20 and U-23 teams and got the chance to represent the senior team in January 2024.

Also read: Bronny James says he doesn't follow rumors around LeBron while preparing for 2nd season with Lakers

Diego Luna Girlfriend

Diego Luna is reportedly in a relationship and has a son named Manolo who was both in 2024. Luna has spoken about the experience of becoming a father, revealing how it has helped him to get better at his game and beyond. However, the name of Diego Luna's girlfriend is not public, much like the other members of the Luna family.