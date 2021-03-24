Home / Sports / 'Fantastic time for youngsters to be a part of this great dugout': Ramiz Raja hails India's cricketing system
sports

'Fantastic time for youngsters to be a part of this great dugout': Ramiz Raja hails India's cricketing system

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja believes this an ideal time for Indian youngsters to be a part of the great dugout as the learning curve is going to be huge.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 08:25 PM IST
File image of Rameez Raja(Twitter)

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja has showered the India cricketing system with a lot of praise and appreciation. In the latest video on his YouTube channel, 'Ramiz Speak', the cricketer-turned-commentator spoke in the heartfelt fondness of Team India's depth, bench strength, and back-up options.

Ramiz, who played 57 Tests and 198 ODIs for his country, believes that this an ideal time for Indian youngsters to be a part of the great dugout as the learning curve is going to be huge.

"Your system is strong and your bench options are very good. I believe this is an outstanding time for the youngsters to be a part of this Indian dugout. The reason being in this dugout, you will find direction and aggression," said Raja.

Raja also added that the management does a very good job of backing its players and allowing them to express themselves.

"You are backed by the management and your talent is groomed here. You are given the license to out and play fearlessly because we believe in your talent and abilities. The learning is great and you get to pick on the cricket awareness present in this dugout. This is a fantastic moment, time, and phase for youngsters to be a part of this great dugout, which will help them grow immensely in their careers," stated Raja.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Luis Enrique praises youngsters debuting with national team

Pirlo and Ronaldo certain to stay at Juventus, says club chief Nedved

'They are all mentally strong, have bright future': Sandesh Jhingan

Blatter banned by FIFA a second time for financial wrongdoing

ALSO READ| 'It's just a factory': Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar hails Team India's bench strength

Raja touched upon this topic while talking about the brilliant debuts of Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna in the first ODI match against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune on Tuesday.

While Baroda's all-rounder Krunal (58 not out) smashed the fastest-ever fifty by a debutant in ODI cricket, Karnataka bowler Prasidh pocketed 4/54 in 8.1 overs to help his side with breakthroughs at crucial junctures and eventually lead them to a 66-run victory.

India and England lock horns again in the second ODI at the same venue on Friday, March 23. England must win to stay alive in the three-match series.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england indian cricket team prasidh krishna ramiz raja
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut
IPL 2021
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP