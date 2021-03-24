'Fantastic time for youngsters to be a part of this great dugout': Ramiz Raja hails India's cricketing system

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja has showered the India cricketing system with a lot of praise and appreciation. In the latest video on his YouTube channel, 'Ramiz Speak', the cricketer-turned-commentator spoke in the heartfelt fondness of Team India's depth, bench strength, and back-up options.

Ramiz, who played 57 Tests and 198 ODIs for his country, believes that this an ideal time for Indian youngsters to be a part of the great dugout as the learning curve is going to be huge.

"Your system is strong and your bench options are very good. I believe this is an outstanding time for the youngsters to be a part of this Indian dugout. The reason being in this dugout, you will find direction and aggression," said Raja.

Raja also added that the management does a very good job of backing its players and allowing them to express themselves.

"You are backed by the management and your talent is groomed here. You are given the license to out and play fearlessly because we believe in your talent and abilities. The learning is great and you get to pick on the cricket awareness present in this dugout. This is a fantastic moment, time, and phase for youngsters to be a part of this great dugout, which will help them grow immensely in their careers," stated Raja.

Raja touched upon this topic while talking about the brilliant debuts of Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna in the first ODI match against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune on Tuesday.

While Baroda's all-rounder Krunal (58 not out) smashed the fastest-ever fifty by a debutant in ODI cricket, Karnataka bowler Prasidh pocketed 4/54 in 8.1 overs to help his side with breakthroughs at crucial junctures and eventually lead them to a 66-run victory.

India and England lock horns again in the second ODI at the same venue on Friday, March 23. England must win to stay alive in the three-match series.