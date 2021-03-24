'It's just a factory': Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar hails Team India's bench strength

In the last six months, India's bench strength has been put to test continuously and the new-comers have put their hand up every single time. Be it T. Natarajan, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, and Washington Sundar in Australia or Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Prasidh Krishna, and Suryakumar Yadav against England back home, Team India's debutants have flourished immensely. Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar hailed Team India's back-up options, giving credit to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the domestic circuit.

"India, with the depth of talent they have at the moment. It’s just a factory, the structure is so good. The IPL leaves a great foundation, first-class set-up is absolutely fantastic," Bangar quipped on-air during a show on Star Sports.

Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna are the latest entrants to the list. They were handed their debuts in the first ODI match against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune on Tuesday and they heavily impressed everyone.





While the Baroda all-rounder Krunal (58 not out) smashed the fastest-ever fifty by a debutant in ODI cricket, Karnataka bowler Prasidh pocketed 4/54 in 8.1 overs to help his side with breakthroughs at crucial junctures and eventually lead them to a 66-run victory.

Bangar also explained why Krunal was picked over Axar Patel--who was the second-highest wicket-taker in the Test series against England--for the first one-day game.

"Krunal Pandya richly deserves for his Vijay Hazare performances, having scored two 100s and picked up wickets and has got a chance. If Axar is good for a T20I and Test matches, then he should be good enough for 10-over or ODI cricket as well.

"We have the quantity and we have the quality, so there are so many choices and at times, you feel envious of the amount of talent the team possesses the bench strength," Bangar added.

Southpaw Krunal stitched an important 112-run stand with KL Rahul for the sixth wicket to lead their side to a match-winning total of 317/5. He also completed his quota of overs, finishing with figures of 1/59, bagging the wicket of Sam Curran as India bowled out England for 251 in 42.1 overs.

Bangar concluded by saying India doesn't have a dearth of options, which is very good for India cricket.

"I believe continuity is critical to any player’s confidence. If a player looks to get those opportunities on a regular basis, then he is settled when it comes to a crunch game and that one aspect has to be looked into. Apart from that, India has a plethora of options available with them,” he added.

India and England lock horns again in the second ODI at the same venue on Friday, March 23. England must win to stay alive in the three-match series.