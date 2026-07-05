Folarin Balogun red card overturned: Gianni Infantino-Trump links under scanner amid FIFA's rare decision; ‘phone calls’

Folarin Balogun will be available for the USMNT in Monday's FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Belgium after his suspension was unexpectedly overturned.

Folarin Balogun will be available for Round of 16 clash against Belgium after his suspension was unexpectedly overturned. (L- AFP ; R - AP)

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Balogun had originally been ruled out after receiving a red card during Wednesday's victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team.

However, FIFA's disciplinary committee reportedly rescinded the suspension, clearing the striker to return for the knockout fixture.

Fans fuel Trump-Infantino theory

The ruling quickly triggered widespread discussion on social media, with some fans speculating that the decision may have been influenced by the close relationship and interactions between Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

A user wrote on X, "Trump had some words with Gianni Infantino."

Another jokingly posted, "In the near future, Trump will “accidentally” mention his recent conversation with Gianni Infantino."

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{{^usCountry}} One more fan added, "Good to see Gianni still is taking phone calls from Trump...." Trump's statement on FIFA's decision {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One more fan added, "Good to see Gianni still is taking phone calls from Trump...." Trump's statement on FIFA's decision {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Trump has also reacted to FIFA's decision to rescind the suspension imposed on the 25-year-old striker. "Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” US President posted on Truth Social.

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However, FIFA did not completely erase the punishment. According to a CBS News report, the governing body confirmed that Balogun remains on probation for one year.

Also read: Mauricio Pochettino ramps up anti-spying measures ahead of USA vs Belgium Round of 16 clash; explained

In a statement, FIFA said that if he "commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced."

Why Balogun received a red card

Referees deemed the challenge a "serious foul" after Folarin Balogun collided with a Bosnian defender while attempting to get into position for a pass during the second half.

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Balogun's studs slid down the opponent's leg before making contact with his ankle.

Following a VAR review, the referee upgraded the incident to a red card.

Although the USMNT still secured a 2-0 victory to reach the Round of 16, the dismissal immediately became one of the tournament's debated officiating decisions.

Also read: Balogun suspended: Brazilian referee's officiating history under scanner after red card in USA vs Bosnia

The suspension was initially expected to rule Balogun out of Monday's crucial knockout clash, a significant setback for Mauricio Pochettino's side given that the forward is the team's leading scorer at this World Cup.

Rare World Cup precedent

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Generally, red-card suspensions are not subject to appeal, making FIFA's decision to overturn Balogun's ban an exceptionally rare occurrence.

According to historical records, a similar reversal has happened only once before at a FIFA World Cup.

That previous case involved Garrincha, who was sent off in Brazil's semifinal at the 1962 FIFA World Cup but was later cleared to play in the final, where Brazil defeated Czechoslovakia national football team to win the title.

His dismissal was overturned after video evidence later concluded that the severity of the foul was minor.