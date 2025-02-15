Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

10-man Real Madrid draws at Osasuna after Bellingham red card

AP |
Feb 15, 2025 10:49 PM IST

10-man Real Madrid draws at Osasuna after Bellingham red card

BARCELONA, Spain — Jude Bellingham was sent off and 10-man Real Madrid failed to hold its lead against Osasuna in a 1-1 draw in La Liga on Saturday.

HT Image
HT Image

Kylian Mbappé put Madrid ahead in the 15th minute with his 11th goal in as many league games.

But Madrid was outnumbered after Bellingham's red card apparently for protesting five minutes before halftime.

The referee then awarded Osasuna a penalty after a video review and booked Eduardo Camavinga for stomping the foot of Ante Budimir in the box. Budimir slotted the 58th-minute equalizer past Thibaut Courtois to unleash celebrations at El Sadar Stadium.

The draw in Pamplona puts Madrid’s league lead in jeopardy. Atletico Madrid is two points behind Madrid before hosting Celta Vigo on Saturday. Barcelona can pull level with its top rival if it beats Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was also shown a yellow card early after he complained excessively for what he thought was a handball by an Osasuna player in the host's area.

The decisions by referee José Luis Munuera will likely aggravate Madrid’s sense of grievance regarding the refereeing in La Liga. Following its loss at Espanyol, the powerhouse sent a scathing letter to Spain’s soccer federation to decry what it considered “adulterated” refereeing that favored other teams.

Osasuna, which beat Barcelona 4-2 in September when the Catalan club was leading the league, moved into seventh place.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On