10-time French champion Saint-Etienne opposes government's plan to disband fan groups

AP |
Mar 16, 2025 09:12 PM IST

SAINT-ETIENNE, France — Ten-time French champion Saint-Etienne said Sunday it is opposing a proposal from the French government to disband its two main groups of supporters.

The Magic Fans and the Green Angels, which were created in the early 1990s, have complained that the government's plans are politically driven and said they won't help fight hooliganism in stadiums. The club sided with its fans and said it opposes the government's planned measure, "deeming it disproportionate and ineffective in the fight against violence and discrimination in stadiums.

“AS Saint-Étienne remains firmly committed to combating all forms of violence and discrimination,” Saint-Etienne said. “The club has always acted to identify and punish the perpetrators of reprehensible acts, and will continue to do so.”

A former French league powerhouse, Saint-Etienne dominated French soccer during the 1960s and ’70s.

Saint-Etienne supporters were banned by French authorities from traveling to Montpellier for Sunday’s Ligue 1 game between the two relegation-threatened clubs because of a high risk of violence. To justify the move, the French authorities said Saint-Etienne’s travels are often marred by “public order disturbances due to the violent behavior of certain supporters or individuals claiming to be supporters of this team,” and noted that some Montpellier fans are also prone to violence.

In an order published Wednesday, France’s interior ministry said there is a “real and serious risk of confrontation” between the rival fans. The ministry cited an incident in November last year before a game between the two clubs in Saint-Etienne. A large-scale brawl took place during which 260 Montpellier fans, some of them equipped with weapons, clashed in the streets with 300 to 400 Saint-Etienne supporters.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.


Follow Us On