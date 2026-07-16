26 fouls, 4 yellow cards and on-field clashes: England-Argentina's ugly display adds political tension to FIFA World Cup

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final between Argentina and England, coaches Lionel Scaloni and Thomas Tuchel, downplayed the backdrop to the contest, insisting there would be no heated exchanges on the pitch. The reality, however, was very different when the players took the field on Wednesday.

England and Argentina's FIFA World Cup clash added more fuel to the fire (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

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Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, came from behind to beat England 2-1 and book a place in the final against Spain, but the match will also be remembered for the bad blood that spilled over throughout the contest. By the final whistle, 26 fouls had been committed, making it one of the most physical matches of the tournament. Eight of those fouls came in the opening 10 minutes alone, while the referee showed four yellow cards – three to Argentina and one to England.

The intensity came as little surprise given the history, politics and unforgettable World Cup moments shared by the two nations. Argentina's victory was only one part of a contest defined by crunching tackles, simmering tempers and constant confrontation.

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{{^usCountry}} The opening exchanges resembled a WWE Monday Night Raw episode more than a football match. Argentina came out flying, seemingly intent on unsettling England with an aggressive, physical approach. The Three Lions, though, refused to back down, matching every challenge with one of their own. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The opening exchanges resembled a WWE Monday Night Raw episode more than a football match. Argentina came out flying, seemingly intent on unsettling England with an aggressive, physical approach. The Three Lions, though, refused to back down, matching every challenge with one of their own. {{/usCountry}}

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Within minutes, the first flashpoint arrived. A forceful challenge involving Argentina's Enzo Fernández and England midfielder Elliot Anderson sparked an angry confrontation that quickly drew in players from both sides. Fingers were pointed, tempers flared, and referee Ismail Elfath was forced to intervene before the situation escalated further.

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If there was one England player who embodied the emotional intensity of the occasion, it was Jude Bellingham. The Real Madrid midfielder has built a reputation for thriving on football's biggest stages, and against Argentina, that edge was evident throughout. He refused to shy away from the physical battle, repeatedly standing his ground after robust challenges.

His evening featured several fiery moments as the contest became increasingly combustible. Whenever England felt a tackle had crossed the line, Bellingham was often among the first to confront opponents or make his case to the referee. As frustration mounted, so too did his involvement in the game's flashpoints.

He was also seen exchanging words with several Argentine players, including Lionel Messi, during stoppages. Even after the final whistle, television cameras captured further confrontations involving players from both teams, with Bellingham again among those expressing his frustration as Argentina celebrated reaching another World Cup final.

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After the match, Bellingham was seen making contact with Argentina's Valentín Barco, prompting an angry reaction from several Argentine players, who surrounded the England midfielder and exchanged heated words with him. The closing scenes only heightened the occasion's intensity.

England's players surrounded the referee, Argentina's celebrated passionately, and further confrontations broke out as disappointment collided with jubilation.

Argentina's behaviour post England's goal

Defenders Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez consistently walked the fine line between aggression and control, while Rodrigo De Paul once again embraced his role as Argentina's relentless disruptor. Every England counterattack was halted by a tactical foul or a crunching challenge, and every duel carried an unmistakable edge.

England appeared to have taken a decisive step towards the final when Anthony Gordon broke the deadlock midway through the second half. For a brief spell, Thomas Tuchel's side looked capable of controlling both the game and the occasion. Argentina, however, have built their recent tournament success on resilience.

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Enzo Fernández equalised to restore belief before substitute Lautaro Martínez headed home a dramatic stoppage-time winner. The aftermath also saw Argentina's players display a Falklands banner, a reference to the long-standing dispute between the two countries. The gesture could invite disciplinary action ahead of the final against Spain, with FIFA maintaining a strict stance against political messaging during its competitions.

The history between the two teams

The backdrop to this rivalry lies in the 1982 Falklands War, fought between the United Kingdom and Argentina over the Falkland Islands, known in Argentina as the Islas Malvinas. Whenever the two nations have met at major tournaments, those tensions have inevitably heightened the occasion's significance. Yet no meeting captures the rivalry better than the 1986 FIFA World Cup quarter-final in Mexico City.

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Argentina won 2–1, with Diego Maradona producing two goals that became part of football folklore. The first, the infamous "Hand of God", occurred when Maradona punched the ball into the net without the referee noticing. Four minutes later came a moment of breathtaking brilliance as he dribbled from inside his own half, weaving past England defenders before scoring what many still regard as the greatest goal in World Cup history.

Twelve years later, the teams met again at the 1998 World Cup in France, producing another unforgettable encounter. The match is best remembered for David Beckham's red card following a clash with Diego Simeone. Reduced to 10 men, England eventually lost on penalties. England finally gained a measure of redemption at the 2002 World Cup when Beckham calmly converted a penalty to seal a 1–0 victory.

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The 2026 semi-final, however, will be remembered for different reasons. Rather than a single defining incident, it was shaped by relentless physicality, simmering tempers, and confrontations from the opening to the final whistle.