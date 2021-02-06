4 days after 9-0 loss, Southampton beaten by Newcastle 3-2
- Newcastle scored three in the first half of a top-flight match for the first time since 2015 to lead 3-1 at halftime, with Miguel Almiron netting twice after the opener from Joe Willock on his debut.
Four days after losing 9-0 for the second time in 15 months, Southampton produced another ragged defensive display to lose to a Newcastle side 3-2 that ended the English Premier League match with nine men on Saturday.
Newcastle scored three in the first half of a top-flight match for the first time since 2015 to lead 3-1 at halftime, with Miguel Almiron netting twice after the opener from Joe Willock on his debut.
Takumi Minamino, another player making his debut after a deadline-day move on Feb. 1, replied for Southampton for 2-1, and the visitors pulled it back to a one-goal deficit again when James Ward-Prowse scored off a stunning 30-meter free kick in the 48th.
Jeff Hendrick was sent off two minutes later after receiving his second yellow card for a pull of the jersey, and Fabian Schar was carried off in the 78th — by which time Newcastle had made three substitutes because of previous injuries to Callum Wilson and Javier Manquillo.
However, Newcastle held on despite waves of Southampton pressure that saw Danny Ings strike a shot against the post.
Just like in the record-tying loss at Manchester United on Tuesday, Southampton's players were their own worst enemies at times.
Jan Bednarek scored an own goal and was later sent off against United — though the red card was overturned — and he turned the ball into his own net against Newcastle, too, from a goal-bound shot from Almiron to make it 2-0 in the 26th.
Then, Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy delivered a slack pass out from the edge of his area that led to Ryan Bertrand getting dispossessed and Almiron scoring his second in first-half injury time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 days after 9-0 loss, Southampton beaten by Newcastle 3-2
- Newcastle scored three in the first half of a top-flight match for the first time since 2015 to lead 3-1 at halftime, with Miguel Almiron netting twice after the opener from Joe Willock on his debut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varane double spares Real Madrid's blushes at Huesca
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Villa goal after 74 seconds enough to beat Arsenal 1-0
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid's Ramos has knee surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neymar sick, misses PSG training ahead of Marseille game
- French champion PSG also said that backup defender Timothee Pembele has the coronavirus and is self-isolating. Central defender Abdou Diallo, who contracted the virus on Jan. 29, is still following COVID-19 protocols and will miss the game.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jamshedpur face East Bengal in bid to boost playoff prospects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIFA extends exemptions for players to skip national call-up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leicester's Vardy available for Wolves trip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inter Milan go top with 2-0 win at Fiorentina
- Inter could have added to their tally but saw out the win with ease to reach 47 points.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bayern Munich leave for Club World Cup after beating Hertha 1-0
- Bayern stretched their winning run in the league to five games, while Hertha remained in relegation trouble.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Porto's Nanu concussed after collision that left teammates in tears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandar Rao Dessai overcomes personal tragedy to shine in ISL
- The 28-year-old from Mapusa was aware of the consequences: going through another 14 days of quarantine upon returning to the bubble and missing quite a few matches in the period for his new club after switching from FC Goa.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Klopp, Guardiola clash over rest time ahead of Anfield game
- Losing to Manchester City on Sunday would leave Liverpool 10 points behind Pep Guardiola's side. After ending Liverpool's three-decade title drought, Klopp could be surrendering the Premier League trophy within a year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gladbach may host Man City outside Germany because of virus
- The German authorities are currently blocking almost all entry to the country from Britain to restrict the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. On Thursday, the authorities confirmed that Leipzig can't host Liverpool in Germany on Feb. 16.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajax goalkeeper André Onana banned for 1 year in doping case
- Onana tested positive for furosemide, a banned diuretic, in a urine sample given last October, the Dutch club said in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox