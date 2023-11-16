AC Milan fullback Florenzi under investigation in Italy for illegal betting, reports say

AC Milan fullback Alessandro Florenzi became the latest Italian player placed under investigation by Turin prosecutors looking into footballers using illegal websites to bet on games, according to Italian media reports. AC Milan's Italian defender #42 Alessandro Florenzi warms up before the Italian Serie A football match between Milan and Juventus at San Siro Stadium(AFP)

Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali and Juventus’ Nicolò Fagioli were already banned for 10 and seven months, respectively, by the Italian soccer federation in the widening case.

Aston Villa’s Nicolò Zaniolo is also being investigated but has said he did not bet on games.

Florenzi, who was a teammate of Zaniolo’s at Roma, had no immediate comment. He could be called in for questioning by prosecutors over the coming days, the LaPresse news agency reported. The soccer federation could also open an inquiry.

The 32-year-old Florenzi joined Milan last year with a contract through 2024-25. He played on the Italy team that won the European Championship in 2021. The club did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

