close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Football / AC Milan fullback Florenzi under investigation in Italy for illegal betting, reports say

AC Milan fullback Florenzi under investigation in Italy for illegal betting, reports say

PTI |
Nov 16, 2023 10:04 AM IST

Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali and Juventus’ Nicolò Fagioli were already banned for 10 and seven months, respectively, by the Italian federation in the widening case

AC Milan fullback Alessandro Florenzi became the latest Italian player placed under investigation by Turin prosecutors looking into footballers using illegal websites to bet on games, according to Italian media reports.

AC Milan's Italian defender #42 Alessandro Florenzi warms up before the Italian Serie A football match between Milan and Juventus at San Siro Stadium(AFP)
AC Milan's Italian defender #42 Alessandro Florenzi warms up before the Italian Serie A football match between Milan and Juventus at San Siro Stadium(AFP)

Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali and Juventus’ Nicolò Fagioli were already banned for 10 and seven months, respectively, by the Italian soccer federation in the widening case.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Aston Villa’s Nicolò Zaniolo is also being investigated but has said he did not bet on games.

Florenzi, who was a teammate of Zaniolo’s at Roma, had no immediate comment. He could be called in for questioning by prosecutors over the coming days, the LaPresse news agency reported. The soccer federation could also open an inquiry.

The 32-year-old Florenzi joined Milan last year with a contract through 2024-25. He played on the Italy team that won the European Championship in 2021. The club did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest Asian Games 2023 News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out