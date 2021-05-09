Home / Sports / Football / AFC Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan's Prabir Das, SK Sahil test positive for Covid-19
AFC Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan's Prabir Das, SK Sahil test positive for Covid-19

Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK Mohun Bagan players Sk Sahil and Prabir Das have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their AFC Cup matches.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 11:15 AM IST
File image of Prabir Das.(ISL)

Sahil and Prabirs have contracted the coronavirus as they gear to play their AFC Cup 2021 group stage games in the Maldives, Goal.com reported.

Mohun Bagan underwent coronavirus tests on Friday in Kolkata before they depart for the Maldives. An unnamed third footballer has also been tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Goal, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has decided to go with the planned schedule amid the worsening Covid-19 situation in the Maldives.

The Mariners custodian Arindam Bhattacharya is likely to miss the games as his mother has been tested positive for COVID-19.

"My Mother is suffering from covid19 for the last 12 days. My worst nightmare came true when my mother tested positive for coronavirus and it's a very difficult time for our family. Please pray for her a speedy recovery," Arindam had tweeted.

ISL club Bengaluru FC arrived in the Maldives on Friday ahead of their 2021 AFC Cup Playoff clash on May 11. The Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC will face Eagles FC on Tuesday.

