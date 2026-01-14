Al Ittihad still chasing Lionel Messi: Saudi club ready to offer lifetime deal following Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps

Since his departure from PSG, Lionel Messi has been pursued by Saudi Arabian clubs for quite some time. Reportedly, Al Ittihad, who had pursued him in the past, haven't given up on acquiring the Argentine's signature. Recently, Anmar Al Haili, president of Al Ittihad, stated that he is willing to offer Messi whatever salary he desires, and also suggested a lifetime contract with the club.

"Financial gain means nothing to me; I want Messi because he is the best player in history," he said.

Also Read: Inside Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea fallout: Injury management row, formal warning letter and Man City talks that broke trust When he left PSG, Al Ittihad offered him 1.4 billion euros per year, but he declined as he wanted to focus on his family in the United States. "I respect his decision, but he can come whenever he wants," he said.

The Saudi Pro League already has Cristiano Ronaldo, who plies his trade for Al Nassr. Messi's arrival could see the league's increasing popularity skyrocket to new highs.

Ronaldo signed a contract extension with Al Nassr last year, worth a minimum of 492 million pounds over two years. The contract also offers him other perks, such as becoming an official ambassador for the club, which will provide him with additional income.

In terms of wages, the Portugal international earns 178 million pounds per year, and he also got a 24.5 million pounds signing bonus. It will increase to 38 million pounds if he continues for a second year. Reportedly, he will also be given a 15 per cent ownership stake in the club, which is worth 33 million pounds.

If Ronaldo wins the Golden Boot, he gets an additional bonus of 4 million pounds, and also an extra 8 million if Al Nassr win the title. Al Nassr have also provided Ronaldo with 16 people working full-time (three drivers, four housekeepers, two chefs, three gardeners and four security guards). They are all paid by the club, at a cost of approximately 1.4 million pounds.