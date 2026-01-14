Inside Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea fallout: Injury management row, formal warning letter and Man City talks that broke trust

European football has seen some top-profile manager sackings lately. Manchester United and Ruben Amorim parted ways and so did Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca's sacking as Chelsea manager on New Year's Day came as a shock for some fans.

Maresca's sacking came less than two years in charge at Chelsea, where he guided them to the Conference League and Club World Cup titles. According to reports, Maresca's relationship with the Chelsea heirarchy reached a tipping point after their 2-0 win against Everton on December 13.

Also Read: ISL urged to follow ‘IPL auction’ model amid 2025-26 season delay: ‘For this to work, there can be no relegation’ He blamed Chelsea for not supporting him, and reports also emerged that he was in talks with Manchester City to take over from Pep Guardiola. He allegedly also informed Chelsea that he spoke to City thrice.

In response, Chelsea announced his departure and roped in Liam Rosenior from sister club Strasbourg. Rosenior has signed a contract until 2032.

According to the Mail, Maresca's usage of players returning from injury created differences between him and the club. The heirarchy took an issue with Maresca not substituting some players, and also sent him a formal letter, mentioning their concerns. Meanwhile, the heirarchy also slotted in Bryce Cavanagh, head of physical performance, on the bench to instruct Maresca when players needed to get substituted off.

Cavanagh was sent to the bench with Maresca, after the Italian's outburst regarding a lack of support.

Meanwhile, Rosenior has taken a different approach to Maresca since replacing him. Speaking to reporters, he said, "The biggest challenge in any club is creating the right culture, the right spirit, the right values. The talent level I've seen in training, the ability is world-class. I've got a fantastic group to work with and I'm very excited. Enzo did a fantastic job with these players. Tactically, he did a great job and they're at a great level."

"The turnover of managers now, regardless of the club, is huge. I'm aware of that. The pressure is there from day one. I am looking forward to it - I can't wait until tomorrow night. The players and staff have been nothing but supportive. It comes with the territory. If you're scared then there's no point becoming a coach. I am going to work 24 hours a day. I'm intense when I'm with the players.

"At a club of this stature, the fans want success and they have every right to want success. The fans should have those demands and standards. To win over the fans, I need to win games of football, build a team that represents them. I remember playing at Stamford Bridge where Jose Mourinho's team were at their best, there was a physicality in the team and that's what the fans demand. We are trying to build things in a different way. My job is to try and create a team where teams fear coming to Stamford Bridge," he added.