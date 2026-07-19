Alan Shearer blasts FIFA's 'player welfare' claims with scathing rant, demands World Cup third-place playoff be scrapped

Alan Shearer was left fuming at FIFA, accusing the international federation of being hypocritical in its stance on player welfare. Shearer criticised the third-place playoff match between England and France, claiming that the players needed to be resting.

Alan Shearer slammed FIFA. (X)

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Due to the World Cup, the 2025026 season was extended. Even the 2024-25 season was extended due to the Club World Cup. Players like Ousmane Dembele and Reece James have had little to no offseason for two years. Shearer also called out FIFA for greed, pointing out that the third-place playoff exists only to make more money.

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'It's absolute nonsense': Alan Shearer

Speaking to Betfair, Shearer said, "The third-place play-off at the World Cup is ridiculous. FIFA go on so much about player welfare yet they're making two teams that are out of the tournament travel to Miami to play in 37, 38 degrees heat for a third-place playoff. It's absolute nonsense."

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{{^usCountry}} "The players should be on their way home, if not home now and already and on a holiday rather than hanging around for another three or four days to play in a meaningless game, which is only there to make more money. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The players should be on their way home, if not home now and already and on a holiday rather than hanging around for another three or four days to play in a meaningless game, which is only there to make more money. {{/usCountry}}

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"It's utter nonsense. People say it's a chance to finish third in the world. No, let me tell you, all the players want to do now is get off on holiday and get away from the tournament. They're knocked out and they're not going to look back in 20 years' time and say, we were proud finishing third or fourth.

"It's nonsense for both France and England. We all know what this game is about unfortunately and it should be scrapped."

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The Bronze Final has been a mainstay at the World Cup since 1934. Even Thomas Tuchel claimed before the match that neither England nor France wanted to play this game. Meanwhile, French defender Ibrahim Konate called it a 'chocolate medal'.

England clinched a 6-4 victory against France in the third-place playoff match. Bukayo Saka scored a hat-trick, and Kylian Mbappe overtook Messi's record for World Cup goals, scoring twice in the second half. Now he has 22 goals and 10 in this World Cup, two ahead of Messi in the Golden Boot race.

It was also Didier Deschamps final match as France head coach, and he stepped down after the third-place playoff. After the match, he embraced his players and waved to the crowd as he exited the pitch.