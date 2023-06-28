Home / Sports / Football / Andrea Pirlo returns to Italy to coach Sampdoria in Serie B after a season in Turkey

Andrea Pirlo returns to Italy to coach Sampdoria in Serie B after a season in Turkey

PTI |
Jun 28, 2023 09:58 AM IST

Pirlo, who coached Turkish club Fatih Karagümrük last season, signed a two-year contract, Sampdoria announced Tuesday.

Andrea Pirlo is returning to Italy as coach of Serie B club Sampdoria.

FILE - Andrea Pirlo(AP)
Pirlo, the former midfield maestro who helped Italy to the 2006 World Cup title, began his coaching career at Juventus but lasted just one disappointing season with the Bianconeri.

Last season, Pirlo coached Fatih Karagümrük to seventh place in the Turkish league.

Sampdoria won only three matches last season and finished bottom in Serie A, which resulted in relegation. Combined with the promotion of city rival Genoa to the top flight, Sampdoria is under pressure to perform under Pirlo.

Pirlo replaces Dejan Stankovic, whose contract expired at the end of the season.

