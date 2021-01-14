Another Aston Villa game called off because of virus cases
The coronavirus outbreak at Aston Villa has led to the postponement of another game.
The Premier League said Thursday that Villa will no longer play Everton on Sunday because “a significant number of players and staff remain in isolation.”
Villa's game against Tottenham on Wednesday was also called off.
The first game postponed this season because of COVID-19 was Villa's match against Newcastle in early December, but that was because of virus cases in the Newcastle squad. The league said it hopes to play that game on Jan. 23 since both Villa and Newcastle have been eliminated from the FA Cup and will not have matches in the competition that weekend.
The league has recently tightened coronavirus protocols, including reminding players to stay apart during goal celebrations. But Manchester City's players still hugged after Phil Foden scored in a 1-0 victory over Brighton on Wednesday.
“Sometimes the brain is a sub-conscious one and you are just there in the moment,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “You are not thinking.”
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG's Mbappe may feel old when facing new Angers prodigy Cho
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FC Goa brush aside Jamshedpur FC with clinical outing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United's title aspirations set for Anfield acid test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid sends Luka Jovic back to Frankfurt on loan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia giving up top FIFA seat, targets new UEFA position
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trippier's ban to end in Feb regardless of Atletico appeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Another Aston Villa game called off because of virus cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bayern defence a source of concern ahead of flying Freiburg visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tottenham buckles again in familiar style, City jumps to 3rd
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIFA grants approval for Macario to play for US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neymar scores as PSG beat Marseille to win Champions Trophy
- Neymar scored a late penalty as Paris Saint-Germain beat Marseille 2-1 on Wednesday to win the Champions Trophy and give new coach Mauricio Pochettino his first piece of silverware.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sergio Ramos can score more than me: Fernando Hierro
- Like Ramos, Hierro has been a Real Madrid and Spain captain; it fit that Hierro would say that “without a doubt” he “really wants” Ramos to stay at Real and help the La Liga champions rebuild.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ter Stegen's saves put Barcelona past Sociedad to reach Super Cup final
- Ter Stegen blocked penalties by Jon Bautista and Mikel Oyarzabal in the shootout before Barcelona substitute Riqui Puig converted the winning spot kick after the game had ended 1-1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Late Lukaku goal helps Inter set up quarterfinal with Milan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bayer Leverkusen signs Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox