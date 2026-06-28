Argentina breathe easy, Portugal, Spain, France, Germany face early elimination danger as knockouts turn brutal

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage is over, and the tournament has finally entered the zone where reputation is no longer insurance. The expanded 48-team format gave more nations room to dream, but the Round of 32 has quickly reminded everyone that World Cups are still decided by pressure, bracket luck and the ability to survive one bad night.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lamine Yamal may happen in Round of 16. (AFP)

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The final set of group-stage matches completed the knockout map. England beat Panama to top Group L, Croatia edged Ghana to stay alive, Colombia held Portugal and finished ahead of them in Group K, DR Congo made their way through, and Argentina closed Group J with a win over Jordan. Spain, Brazil, Germany and France had already done enough to place themselves among the favourites, but the bracket has not treated all giants equally.

Some have landed on smooth early roads. Others have been thrown into collisions that look too big for the first knockout week.

Argentina get the cleanest champion’s route

Among the major contenders, Argentina will probably be the happiest with the shape of their path. The defending champions face Cape Verde in the Round of 32, a fixture loaded with romance because of Cape Verde’s historic run, but also one Argentina will be expected to dominate.

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{{^usCountry}} If Argentina avoid the upset, they will face the winner of Australia vs Egypt in the Round of 16. That is another manageable tie on paper. The quarterfinal could then bring Colombia, Ghana, Switzerland or Algeria. Colombia are dangerous, and Ghana can be physical, but Argentina have avoided the immediate heavyweight traffic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If Argentina avoid the upset, they will face the winner of Australia vs Egypt in the Round of 16. That is another manageable tie on paper. The quarterfinal could then bring Colombia, Ghana, Switzerland or Algeria. Colombia are dangerous, and Ghana can be physical, but Argentina have avoided the immediate heavyweight traffic. {{/usCountry}}

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Knockout football is not only about the strongest team; it is also about when the strongest tests arrive. Argentina’s route gives them time to build rhythm, protect legs and let Lionel Messi’s role be managed carefully. Their real danger may begin only at the semifinal stage, where Brazil or England could emerge from the neighbouring section.

Portugal and Spain are trapped in a brutal lane

Portugal have not been as fortunate. Their Round of 32 match against Croatia is already uncomfortable. Croatia may no longer be the same force that reached the 2018 final and 2022 semifinal, but they remain one of the hardest teams to kill in tournament football. They can slow games, drag opponents into midfield battles and punish emotional impatience.

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For Portugal, the bigger problem is the next step. Beat Croatia, and they are likely to face Spain, provided Spain get past Austria. That means a possible Portugal vs Spain Round of 16 clash, a match with the weight and quality of a semifinal.

Spain’s route is only slightly kinder. Austria first is a game they should control, but the reward could be Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal or a stubborn Croatia. Spain have the technical balance to go deep, but this bracket does not allow them a gentle climb. Their tournament could become elite-level from the second knockout match itself.

Germany and France face early elimination danger

Germany and France have also been placed in a punishing corridor. Germany face Paraguay in the Round of 32, while France meet Sweden. Both European powers will start as favourites, but neither fixture is completely harmless.

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The real explosion comes after that. If Germany and France both win, they meet in the Round of 16. That is absurdly early for a game of that size. One of the tournament’s biggest European contenders could be gone before the quarterfinals.

For Germany, this means there is no room for a slow knockout start. For France, it raises the physical and mental demand immediately. Sweden first, Germany next, and then possibly the Netherlands or Morocco later; that is a route that can drain even a deep squad.

This section of the bracket is the clearest example of how the expanded World Cup has not prevented elite traffic jams. It has only pushed more teams into the knockout map. The biggest sides can still run into each other far earlier than expected.

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Also Read: Jordan vs Argentina Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi fires 3-1 win; Austria, Algeria advance to the next round too

Brazil and England have routes that turn dangerous quickly

Brazil begin against Japan, and that is not a soft opener. Japan are organised, technically sharp and brave enough to expose any team that loses control in midfield. Brazil will be favourites, but this is exactly the kind of match where patience matters.

If Brazil go through, Ivory Coast or Norway await. Norway bring the obvious Erling Haaland threat, while Ivory Coast offer power and directness. The quarterfinal could then bring England, Mexico, Ecuador or DR Congo. That means Brazil’s possible route could read: Japan, Norway, England, Argentina. That is glamorous, but also dangerous.

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England’s route is deceptive. DR Congo in the Round of 32 looks favourable, especially after England topped Group L. But the next match could be Mexico or Ecuador, and then possibly Brazil. England’s bracket begins gently and then becomes a proper test of their credentials.

For Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and company, the pressure will be to avoid turning a kind first tie into another tournament of missed opportunity. England should beat DR Congo. The real judgement begins after that.

Colombia, Belgium and the dark-horse corridor

Beyond the headline favourites, Colombia may have one of the most interesting paths. Ghana first, then Switzerland or Algeria, offers a realistic road to the quarterfinals. If they get there, Argentina could be waiting. That is a difficult ceiling, but Colombia have enough quality and edge to trouble anyone.

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Belgium also sit in a useful but awkward lane. Senegal first is not easy, and USA or Bosnia-Herzegovina could follow. But compared to Portugal-Spain or Germany-France, Belgium’s road is workable. The United States, as co-hosts, also have a live opportunity if they handle Bosnia and then take advantage of the home energy in a possible last-16 tie.

The group stage gave the World Cup its breadth. The knockouts now give it consequence. Argentina have space. Portugal and Spain have a collision course. Germany and France are staring at a heavyweight early cut. Brazil and England are on paths that grow sharper with every round.

From here, the tournament stops forgiving. One mistake, one tired night, one missed chance - and even the biggest names can disappear.