Home / Sports / Football / Argentina FA training facility renamed after Lionel Messi

Argentina FA training facility renamed after Lionel Messi

Reuters |
Mar 26, 2023 01:18 PM IST

The Casa de Ezeiza in Buenos Aires, which houses the national team set-up, will now be known as Lionel Andres Messi "in tribute to the best player in the world"

The Argentina national team's training facility has been renamed after talismanic captain Lionel Messi in recognition of his World Cup heroics and star-studded career, the country's football association (AFA) said on Saturday.

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi is lifted up by teammates during a recognition ceremony for the World Cup winning players(AFP)
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi is lifted up by teammates during a recognition ceremony for the World Cup winning players(AFP)

The Casa de Ezeiza in Buenos Aires, which houses the national team set-up, will now be known as Lionel Andres Messi "in tribute to the best player in the world", AFA president Claudio Tapia wrote on Twitter.

"Welcome to the world champion's house," Tapia said at the unveiling ceremony attended by current and former Argentina players.

Messi ended Argentina's 36-year wait for the World Cup, emulating the late Diego Maradona when he led them to victory against France in a pulsating final in Qatar in December.

"I feel very happy. This tribute is very, very special," Messi, 35, said after unveiling the plaque bearing his name. "Knowing it will be named Lionel Andres Messi is something very beautiful."

The World Cup had been the one piece of silverware missing from Messi's extraordinary career, during which he has been voted the world's best player a record seven times and won the Copa America, 11 league titles and four Champions League titles among other major honours.

Messi scored his 800th career goal in Thursday's 2-0 win over Panama in a friendly in Buenos Aires - Argentina's first game in front of their home fans since the World Cup triumph.

He will lead Argentina in a friendly against Curacao on Tuesday before returning to club duty with Paris St Germain.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
argentina football team lionel messi
argentina football team lionel messi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out