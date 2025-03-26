Argentina vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: ARG qualify before match; BRA look to strengthen case

Argentina vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil's fate will remain up in the air regardless of what happens in this match

Argentina vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Defending champions Argentina are already through to the 2026 FIFA World Cup even before a ball is kicked in their big-ticket clash against arch-rivals Brazil on Wednesday. A 0-0 draw between Bolivia and Uruguay has confirmed the Albiceleste's ticket to the tournament. However, Brazil still have everything to win and lose. It has to also be noted that no game against Brazil is ever truly a dead rubber for Argentina....Read More

Argentina is currently at the top of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers—CONMEBOL standings with 28 points. Brazil is currently in third place with 21 points. Argentina has registered nine wins in the qualifiers, while Brazil has registered six wins.

The top six from the 10-team group qualify directly for the FIFA World Cup, which will be played in 2026 in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Argentina is without Messi, while Brazil will miss Neymar and Gabriel Jesus. This is the 115th football match between Argentina and Brazil.

Brazil has won 46 games, while Argentina has won 42 outings. Brazil defeated Colombia 2-1 in their last fixture, while Argentina defeated Uruguay 1-0.

Ahead of the fixture against Argentina, Brazil star Raphinha said that his side will beat up the arch-rivals both on and off the pitch. “We’ll beat them (Argentina) up… Absolutely! Beat them up! On the pitch and off the pitch if we have to,” Raphinha said in an interview with Brazilian legend Romario on Romario TV. “For sure, I’m going to (score a goal against Argentina). I’m going in with everything I’ve got," he added.