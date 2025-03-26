Argentina vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: ARG qualify before match; BRA look to strengthen case
- 4:50 AM IST, Mar 26 Julian Alvarez leads the line for Messi-less world champions
- 4:40 AM IST, Mar 26 ARG, BRA enter off big wins last week
- 4:30 AM IST, Mar 26 Argentina enter top of quali group, Brazil in third
- 4:22 AM IST, Mar 26 Hello and welcome!
Argentina vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Defending champions Argentina are already through to the 2026 FIFA World Cup even before a ball is kicked in their big-ticket clash against arch-rivals Brazil on Wednesday. A 0-0 draw between Bolivia and Uruguay has confirmed the Albiceleste's ticket to the tournament. However, Brazil still have everything to win and lose. It has to also be noted that no game against Brazil is ever truly a dead rubber for Argentina....Read More
Argentina is currently at the top of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers—CONMEBOL standings with 28 points. Brazil is currently in third place with 21 points. Argentina has registered nine wins in the qualifiers, while Brazil has registered six wins.
The top six from the 10-team group qualify directly for the FIFA World Cup, which will be played in 2026 in the USA, Canada and Mexico.
Argentina is without Messi, while Brazil will miss Neymar and Gabriel Jesus. This is the 115th football match between Argentina and Brazil.
Brazil has won 46 games, while Argentina has won 42 outings. Brazil defeated Colombia 2-1 in their last fixture, while Argentina defeated Uruguay 1-0.
Ahead of the fixture against Argentina, Brazil star Raphinha said that his side will beat up the arch-rivals both on and off the pitch. “We’ll beat them (Argentina) up… Absolutely! Beat them up! On the pitch and off the pitch if we have to,” Raphinha said in an interview with Brazilian legend Romario on Romario TV. “For sure, I’m going to (score a goal against Argentina). I’m going in with everything I’ve got," he added.
Argentina vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Julian Alvarez leads the line for Messi-less world champions
Argentina vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: No Lionel Messi and no Lautaro Martinez for Lionel Scaloni's Argentina team in this match, which means the attacking threat will be carried by Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez.
Emiliano Martinez starts in goal, with Nicolas Otamendi and Cristian Romero as his centre-backs. Nahuel Molina, who struck the World Cup winning penalty in the shootout, and Nico Tagliafico are the fullbacks.
The midfield is an interesting piece to figure out, as five fairly central midfielders start, with no real width on offer. Will be interesting to watch how the team lines up, with LEandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, and Thiago Almada all playing.
Alvarez the sole figure in attack. Can Argentina create enough centrally?
Argentina vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: ARG, BRA enter off big wins last week
Argentina vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Heading into the Superclasico, both teams will be satisfied with the results they picked up the in the first match of this international break.
Argentina beat Uruguay away in Montevideo, Thiago Almada's second-half goal enough to seal a 1-0 win. Meanwhile, Brazil hosted Colombia in Brasilia, and needed an incredible Vinicius Jr curler from range deep, deep into stoppage time to pull through with a 2-1 victory.
Argentina vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina enter top of quali group, Brazil in third
Argentina vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: The CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers see each South American team in one large league stage, with home and away fixtures against the other nine teams. 13 matchdays in, Argentina sit top of the standings with 28 points. With next year's World Cup hosting an increased 48 teams, this means they have already qualified.
Meanwhile, five-time World Cup champions Brazil are in third on 21 points, a fair distance away from their arch-rivals. But as is the case in these sorts of matches, all it takes is one result to really swing momentum and confidence their way. This will be essential for a Brazilian team who haven't lifted a World Cup trophy since 2002.
Argentina vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Hello and welcome!
Argentina vs Brazil LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina are already through even before a ball is kicked but lets face it, there is no such thing called a dead rubber between these two sides. The headline for them, apart from the small matter of having qualified for the World Cup (!!!!) is that Lionel Messi is not even in the larger squad. Brazil, meanwhile, have a lot of work to do, starting with trying to beat the defending champions at their home.