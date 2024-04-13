Arsenal set to win EPL 2024? Math is simple, but has Mikel Arteta learnt any lesson from 2023 implosion?

Last year, Arsenal was all set to win the English Premier League. However, it imploded under pressure from Manchester City during the last few games of the season - it won just 2 games out of last 9. The placement is the same this year, will it have the same result too? Has manager Mikel Arteta learnt any lessons from 2023? Has the team emerged stronger? Is Arsenal really at the winning level now? Or will City or Liverpool steal its thunder again. Aston Villa manager Unai Emery and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. (File photo)(REUTERS)

Considering it is leading the table with a massive goal difference, all Arsenal has to do is win all the seven games. Simple math, yes? Not really. It is facing much tougher rivals at the end of the season than Liverpool or Manchester City.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Rivals in turmoil

What is working for Arsenal is the fact that Manchester City is finding it hard to score goals especially as its last year’s goal machine, Erling Haaland, is misfiring game after game. Notably, City should have beaten Arsenal in their last fixture as it had dominated the game but failed to score. Arsenal on the other hand are not having any real problem in terms of scoring goals as is clear from the huge goal difference. That is a big change from last year.

In terms of defense, Arsenal has let in a league-low of just 24 goals this season!

Injuries and Rest

What is also working for Arsenal is that it is more or less free of injuries while City is in a spot of bother as was indicated by the likes of Rodri saying he badly needed a rest.

Read More: How Owen Coyle revived Chennayin FC

Also, notably, this season, Arteta has chosen to rest even crucial players to keep them fresh. A very brave decision he was unable to take last season.

Changing to win?

Arteta has also changed himself personally from a frenetically charged person during matches to a much calmer leader. Last year he was too active by far and that was translating into too much pressure for the team as a whole.

Mikel's Mindset?

Today at a presser on being asked if he’s thought about being the first Arsenal manager in 20 years to win the Premier League, he said, “I don’t think like this to be fair. I think about what we have to do next to beat the next opponent, to win and maintain the position that we’re in. There is still very far to go.”

Read More: Player whipped by fan during confrontation after Saudi Super Cup final

Troubles sorted?

Having said that, much of the rule book that Arteta is following has been written by Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola. And Arteta has been trying to follow it even down to changing his own behaviour. Will that be enough to win the League or will it require his individual brilliance at some point to shine through to really make a difference? The next six weeks will show if that is required and whether Arteta has that uniqueness in him.