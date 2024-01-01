Arsenal stumble at Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur end Bournemouth's streak in Premier League

Fulham fought back from a goal down to claim a 2-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday when strikes from Raul Jimenez and Bobby De Cordova-Reid foiled Bukayo Saka's early goal. The visitors took the lead five minutes in when Gabriel Martinelli's attempt was parried by keeper Bernd Leno, but the ball fell to Saka who finished from close range. Arsenal, who were top of the table on Christmas day, have ended the year fourth after going winless in their last three matches.(Action Images via Reuters)

Fulham equalised around the half-hour mark with a swift counter when Tom Cairney's cross from the left flank was fired into the net by Jimenez. The hosts took the lead at the hour-mark with Willian's corner causing a scramble in the Arsenal box leading to De Cordova-Reid's finish.

The win ended Fulham's three-game losing streak, as they rose to 13th in the table with 24 points. Arsenal, who were top of the table on Christmas day, have ended the year fourth after going winless in their last three matches.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur brought resurgent Bournemouth down to earth with a flattering 3-1 Premier League victory thanks to goals by Pape Matar Sarr, Son Heung-min and Richarlison on Sunday. Bournemouth were unbeaten in seven league games with six wins in that sequence and they will wonder how that run was not extended as they dominated in rain-hit north London.

Sarr gave Tottenham an early lead before he went off injured while captain Son and Richarlison scored late on after the home side had ridden their luck against a slick visiting side. Alex Scott replied for Bournemouth in the 84th minute but it was scant consolation for Andoni Iraola's side whose 24 goal attempts was double the number of Tottenham.

Unconvincing as it was, Tottenham's win sent them into the New Year in the thick of the battle for a top-four finish. They are in fifth place with 39 points from 20 games, one behind fourth-placed Arsenal and only three adrift of leaders Liverpool who have played a game less.